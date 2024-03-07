Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Tax returns sent out in Norway

The Norwegian Tax Administration will send out its first tax notices on Thursday. In the coming weeks, around 5.1 million tax returns will be sent out.

Tax returns will be sent out until March 22nd, so if yours doesn't arrive immediately, there is no need to worry.

As many as 2.7 million taxpayers may be eligible for a rebate this year, while 1.2 million may owe the taxman money.

Last year, 2.9 million received a rebate, while 900,000 had to pay back taxes.

The tax administration has asked that taxpayers in Norway take the time to carefully fill out their tax returns.

"The tax authorities have a lot of information, but we don't know everything. There may be errors or missing information in the tax return you must enter. Therefore, you must check that the information in the tax return is correct and possibly make changes before you deliver," tax director Nina Schanke Funnemark from the tax administration said.

King Harald and Queen Sonja glad for public support

King Harald and Queen Sonja have said they appreciate the public's support while the king continues to recover from an infection.

"We feel a great need to thank you for all the care, help and support in connection with the king falling ill on our holiday in Malaysia," the king and queen said in a statement.

"We have felt the warmth flowing from the Norwegian people during this time. The great commitment has moved us, and strengthened us. Many thanks to everyone for the consideration you have shown us in the family," the statement added.

King Harald will have a permanent pacemaker fitted early next week, the palace said on Wednesday. He was fitted with a temporary pacemaker while in Malaysia.

Norwegian government to extend the energy support scheme

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said that energy support for Norwegian households would continue into 2025.

"As far as the electricity subsidy is concerned, this government is going to continue it. We believe it is right and important that we have good Norwegian electricity support," Vedum said in parliament on Wednesday.

The Norwegian government covers 90 percent of the energy price when it rises above 70 øre per kilowatt hour.

The scheme was introduced when energy prices skyrocketed in 2021, and has undergone several changes since its introduction.

Teachers to be given more powers under government proposals

Norway's Education Minister, Kari Nessa Nordtun, will provide the teachers with more opportunities to intervene with students.

"In light of the consultation input that has come in, we have seen a need for a proposal that deals with employees' ability to intervene in the event of verbal attacks on others, or in the event of disruptions in teaching that disturb the students' learning environment and employees' working conditions," Nordtun told public broadcaster NRK.