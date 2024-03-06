Advertisement

King Harald hospitalised but recovering

King Harald of Norway is on the path to recovery after being transported home last week after an infection contracted during his time in Malaysia.



His doctor, Bjørn Bendz, told the VG newspaper that the infection must be fully treated before a permanent pacemaker can be implanted to address the king's low heart rate.

Bendz emphasised the importance of ensuring the infection is completely cleared to prevent complications with the implant.

Despite the progress made in controlling the infection, King Harald is expected to remain hospitalised as he continues to recuperate.

The royal house also issued a statement affirming the stability and improvement in the king's condition.

Superman takes flight in Svalbard

Scenes for the remake of "Superman" are currently being shot in Adventdalen, Svalbard. Director James Gunn confirmed the location to the newspaper Svalbardposten. Local logistics expert Jason Roberts, through his company PolarX, is managing the production, which has involved around 200 people.

Produced by DC Studios, the film is slated for release on July 11th next year.

Language Council pushes for localised spelling of taco

The Language Council of Norway, the state administrative body that deals with language issues, is urging citizens to embrace a more Norwegian approach to language, starting with the term "tako."

Instead of the original "taco", the council proposes using "takofredag" to reflect the dish's popularity and Norwegian pronunciation, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported on Tuesday.

Daniel Ims, a department director representing the Language Council, said: "We already pronounce it in a Norwegian way and should be able to write it in a Norwegian way."

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Language Council, which has submitted several proposals for language changes for public consultation.

Among these proposals are suggestions like "kava" for "cava" and "kampus" for "campus."

Man removed from plane for bomb joke at Oslo Airport

A passenger's ill-advised bomb joke at Oslo Airport led to swift police intervention on Tuesday.

The person, who jokingly claimed to have a bomb in his bag, was promptly removed from the plane by authorities, according to Henrik Larsen, operations manager in the Eastern Police District, as reported by the newspaper VG.

The passenger in question is now facing legal repercussions, as reported by NTB.