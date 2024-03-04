Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

King Harald set for hospital stay after return to Norway

King Harald returned home to Norway late Sunday after falling ill on holiday and spending several days in a Malaysian hospital.

"His Majesty the King arrived in Norway this evening," said a palace statement. It added that the flight had gone well, and the king was recovering.

The oldest reigning monarch in Europe at 87 years old, Harald contracted an infection on a trip to the island of Langkawi and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

He was fitted with a temporary pacemaker to make the trip home safer. He will remain hospitalised in Oslo for further tests.

The palace announced that he would be on sick leave for two weeks.

Despite frequent health troubles, Harald has refused to abdicate.

Norway's parliament to overrule government on war sailors' support

A majority in parliament will force the government to change its policy for the surviving war sailors.

The change comes after a high-profile case of a Norwegian sailor struggling to pay care home bills in the UK after moving there after the war.

Norway's parliament will vote on the proposal on April 4th.

The government has also previously apologised for the treatment of Norwegian sailors in 2013.

It is currently unclear how many war sailors are still alive.

Update on helicopter accident

The Accident Investigations Board will hold a press conference regarding the investigation of the helicopter crash that left one dead and five injured last week.

The helicopter crashed into the sea west of Bergen, and recovering evidence proved to be difficult in the days after the accident.

The press conference will be held at 1pm.

Lawyers for Norway's intelligence services to go on strike

Lawyers for the Norwegian Police Security Service began a strike on Monday. The strike has been triggered by cuts to the legal aid rates over the past two decades.

Lawyers with security clearance to work on cases involving the Police Security Service and the National Intelligence Service will not take on any assignments in court for four weeks.

Norway buys several radar systems

Norway has purchased three radar systems from Lockheed Martin for military airspace surveillance.

The systems will be deployed in northern Norway, where the country borders Russia.

"Fighter planes, missiles and drones are an important part of modern warfare. Therefore, we must have systems that can keep up with this domain. Not only for ourselves but also for our allies in Nato. The three new radars are going to Senja, Målselv and Nordkapp and will improve our vision in the north considerably," Bjørn Arild Gram, Defence Minister, said.