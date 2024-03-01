Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norway’s parliament in majority on pension reform

Five parties in parliament have supported the government’s planned pension reform. Seven parties, including the two government parties, favoured the proposals.

As a result, the retirement age in Norway will be raised depending on when one was born.

“I am happy that the government achieved the goal of a broad, historic agreement on a new pension agreement in the Storting (Norway's parliament). It ensures a sustainable pension system, is good for working people and provides security for future pensioners,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

The retirement age will be raised from 70 to 72 for government employees.

The pension scheme will be reassessed every ten years under the agreement, and a hardship scheme will be implemented for those unable to work until the new retirement age.

Norwegian oil firm ditches three firms that threaten endangered orangutans

The oil fund will retire its investments in three firms that mine on Sumatra in Indonesia.

“The mine is located in the only habitat of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan, the most endangered of all large primates. There are fewer than 800 individuals left of the species, which is completely dependent on the habitat being maintained so that the species does not become extinct,” the fund’s ethics council wrote in its recommendation.

One of the companies is set to expand its operations, reducing the available habitat available to the primates.

Medivac plane in Malaysia as King Harald aims to return in the coming days

A medical evacuation aircraft is on the same Malaysian resort island where King Harald has been hospitalised.

The Norwegian Armed Forces has refused to confirm whether the plan will carry King Harald for security reasons.

In an update issued on Thursday, the Royal Palace said that King Harald would be fit enough to be flown home “in a few days”.

The government to unveil health reform

Minister of Health and Care Ingvild Kjerkol will present the government’s new health plan today.

The large-scale plan will presented at midday and includes an overview of the government’s plan for hospitals, specialist health services and municipal health and care services.

Kjerkol has already announced that the way hospitals will be funded would be changed. The proposals aim to try and ensure hospitals have enough money.

She will also address how Norway can recruit enough healthcare workers.