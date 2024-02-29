Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

One dead and five injured after helicopter crash

One person has died, and five have been injured after a helicopter accident outside of Sotra, located just west of Bergen.

Everyone on board was pulled from the crash and taken to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen on Wednesday evening.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, police said that one person was slightly injured, and the other four had varying levels of injury.

The helicopter belonged to the company Bristow Norge and was on a training mission for Equinor when the accident occurred. It crashed around six kilometres west of Algerøyna in Øygarden municipality.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and police have said more information will be provided on Thursday.

King Harald to remain in Malaysian hospital after infection

Norway's King Harald V, aged 87, is "improving" from an infection that forced him to be hospitalised while on holiday in Malaysia, his office said Wednesday.

The king will remain in hospital on the island of Langkawi, and it is not yet known when he will return home, the Royal House of Norway said in a statement.

The king's "personal physician is in Langkawi and confirms that the king is improving from his infection. His majesty is well taken care of at the hospital and is receiving good treatment," the statement said.

"His majesty will remain at the hospital for a few more days. No decision has been made regarding his return home," it added.

Europe's oldest ruling monarch, who turned 87 in February, needs crutches to get around and has suffered from a series of ailments and illnesses in recent years, including heart surgery and various respiratory problems.

Advertisement

American with 'royals obsession' convicted of violating the Weapons Act

A 43-year-old American citizen said to be deeply obsessed with the Norwegian royal family has been convicted of violating the Weapons Act after being found with a replica rifle and a six-millimetre sniper.

In addition to the conviction, he will be deported from Norway.

The man reportedly did a lot of preparation and research on Norway's firearm laws before travelling. However, as he travelled to Norway on short notice, he did not have permission to import the weapons.

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) assessed that the man had a "high capacity for violence" and that he had tried to enter both the palace and the royal estate, Skaugum.

Right-wing parties yet to decide on Erna Solberg

Norway's popular former prime minister was heavily criticised by parliament on Thursday after a parliamentary committee brought a probe into several high-profile scandals to a close.

Solberg was deemed to have been in a series of conflict of interest cases due to her husband's share trading while she was PM.

Parties on Norway's right have yet to decide if they will support her as the 2025 prime ministerial candidate.