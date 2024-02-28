Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Oslo City Council wants Sunday opening for stores

The right-wing bloc that governs Oslo City Council will propose allowing shops in Oslo to be open on Sundays.

The council will apply to the State Administrator for permission.

“We want to make Oslo even more vibrant,” culture and industry councillor Anita Leirvik North said.

Shops in Norway are required to close under the Public Holiday Peace Act. There are exceptions for typical tourist destinations and shops with limited trading space.

Bullying on the rise in Norwegian schools

This year’s survey among Norwegian students shows a rise in bullying, and around 10 percent said that they had been bullied.

The survey is sent out every year by the Education Directorate. The survey showed all forms of bullying had increased.

“An increase in the use of social media and how one behaves there may have spilled over into life in the schoolyard,” Christian Wendelborg, project manager for the survey, told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

Many of the students who have experienced bullying said they felt as if measures implemented by schools were not effective.

PST closes security holes used by Russian hackers

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has said that it has worked with the FBI and several others to plug security holes in routers that have been used as jumping-off points for Russian hackers.

The UK, France, Germany and Brazil also took part in the extensive operation.

In Norway, around ten routers were taken down, where they closed the back door and sealed the security holes. It was a relatively small number compared to other countries, Atle Tangen from PST’s counterintelligence department told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Norway’s parliament to deliver verdict of integrity cases

A nine-month long political scandal is set to receive some closure on Wednesday when the Norwegian parliament’s control committee delivers its verdict on the conflict of interest scandals involving several senior figures.

The committee will present its recommendations on the matter after midday. The committee can give several types of criticism.

Norway’s media is reporting that the second highest form of criticism, “strongly objectionable”, will be issued. Norway’s popular former PM Erna Solberg is among those who could be issued with such criticism.

However, former Minister of Culture and Equality Anette Trettebergstuen (Ap) and former Minister of Research and Higher Education Ola Borten Moe (Sp) could escape such criticism as they stood down from their positions immediately.