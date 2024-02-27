Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Electricity prices in Norway expected to decline in coming months

Electricity prices are expected to decrease gradually from the current range of 60-70 øre per kWh to around 40 øre per kWh through spring and into summer, according to electricity market analyst Marius Holm Rennesund from consultancy firm THEMA.

Rennesund attributed this forecast to the mild winter in Europe, which has resulted in less gas expenditure.

Comparing the present situation to autumn 2022, when electricity prices soared up to 6 kroner per kWh in Norway, Rennesund highlighted a significant decrease in gas prices.

Currently, the prices are at only a tenth of their highest levels during that period.

Record high incidents of violence in Oslo schools

The Oslo school system saw a surge in violence and threats against staff last year, with a total of 5,623 reported cases.

According to the Oslo Education Agency's annual report on violence and threats, incidents categorised as "very serious" against teachers increased by 21 percent from 2022 to 2023.

The newspaper Dagsavisen reported that these figures mark the highest ever recorded, alarming leaders like Marianne Lange Krogh of the Education Association in Oslo.

"We have far too many incidents of violence in the Oslo school. There were over 650 very serious incidents in 2023. And even one incident is one too many," Krogh stated.

Among the reported incidents, 652 were classified as very serious, 2,137 as serious, and 2,835 as less serious.



Norwegian municipalities to accept 19,000 refugees

In response to the Norwegian Directorate for Integration and Diversity's (Imdi) request to resettle 37,000 refugees this year, municipalities across the country have agreed to accept nearly 19,000 people.

That is a significant reduction from the original request.

Municipalities have collectively agreed to accommodate 18,885 refugees, with some municipalities exceeding their requested quotas while others met the exact number requested.

However, many municipalities have opted to accept fewer refugees than initially asked for.



PM Støre affirms strong support for Ukraine

Following a summit in Paris focused on Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre reiterated the enduring commitment to supporting the nation.

According to the Norwegian news bureau NTB, Støre emphasised the unity among participants and the unwavering determination to stand by Ukraine in its time of need.

"This meeting confirmed how strong the unity is and that the will to support Ukraine is still great," he said.