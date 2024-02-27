Norwegian citizenship Paywall free
TELL US: What is it like to apply for Norwegian citizenship?
The Local is asking its readers what it was like to apply for Norwegian citizenship, and why they applied. Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey.
Norwegian citizenship comes with many perks, especially if you are allowed to become a dual citizen.
However, it also involves a lot of work (language and citizenship exams) and comes with a long waiting time and steep application fees.
So, what’s the process like? We’d love to hear from our readers that have gone through the process or are currently going through it.
We’d appreciate it if you could take a few minutes to fill out the survey below. If the survey doesn’t appear for you, use this link instead.
Comments
See Also
Norwegian citizenship comes with many perks, especially if you are allowed to become a dual citizen.
However, it also involves a lot of work (language and citizenship exams) and comes with a long waiting time and steep application fees.
So, what’s the process like? We’d love to hear from our readers that have gone through the process or are currently going through it.
We’d appreciate it if you could take a few minutes to fill out the survey below. If the survey doesn’t appear for you, use this link instead.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.