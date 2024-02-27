TELL US: What is it like to apply for Norwegian citizenship?

Advertisement

Norwegian citizenship comes with many perks, especially if you are allowed to become a dual citizen.

However, it also involves a lot of work (language and citizenship exams) and comes with a long waiting time and steep application fees.

So, what’s the process like? We’d love to hear from our readers that have gone through the process or are currently going through it.

We’d appreciate it if you could take a few minutes to fill out the survey below. If the survey doesn’t appear for you, use this link instead.