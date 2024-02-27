Norway's King Harald hospitalised while on holiday in Malaysia

Advertisement

"The King is being well looked after by both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel," the court said in a statement.

The oldest ruling monarch in Europe, who turned 87 in February, needs crutches to get around and has suffered from a series of ailments and illnesses in recent years, including heart surgery and various respiratory problems and infections.

In late January, he went on sick leave due to a respiratory infection.

A week before he had dismissed speculation that he might abdicate, following the lead of distant cousin Queen Margrethe II in Denmark.

After repeatedly insisting that she would never step down, Margrethe stunned Danes when she announced in her New Year's Eve address that she would abdicate in favour of her eldest son Frederik.

"I stick by what I've always said, that I swore an oath to the Storting (parliament) and it is for life," said Harald, quoted by Norwegian media.

In his absence, Crown Prince Haakon, 50, steps in as regent.