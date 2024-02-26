Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Russian GPS jamming surges in Norway's Finnmark region

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Norwegian pilots patrolling Finnmark have reported a significant surge in GPS interference originating from Russia.

According to the Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom), the frequency of GPS interference reported by pilots indicates the issue is escalating.

Data reported by the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN) points to an increase.

In 2019, GPS jamming occurred merely six days throughout the year. By 2021, the year preceding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the number had risen to 18 days. However, the situation worsened in the subsequent years, with 2022 seeing 122 days of jamming and 2023 escalating further to 294 days.

As of February 22nd this year, Finnmark's airspace has already experienced disruptions on 44 days, as confirmed by senior engineer Nicolai Gerrard from Nkom.

Record heroin seizure in Bærum

Norwegian authorities have uncovered one of the largest recorded heroin seizures to date, estimated at a street value of 35 million kroner.

The heroin, believed to have been stolen, has sparked a chain of violent events, including a case of torture in Albania, according to police reports.

Investigators have traced the heroin's origins to criminal networks originating from the Balkans.

Arvid Utby, head of the Section for Organised Crime in the Oslo Police District, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) that evidence points to a strong link between the theft and higher levels of conflicts and violence, underscoring the far-reaching consequences of illegal drug trafficking.

Norway signals support for Mark Rutte as next NATO chief

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has signalled Norway's support for outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the successor to Jens Stoltenberg as the new Secretary General of NATO.

Eide praised Rutte's capabilities, describing him as a strong and fitting candidate for the role.

The final decision will be communicated internally within the NATO alliance, Eide told TV 2.

Rutte had previously received positive remarks from Eide last autumn.

Jens Stoltenberg, who has served as NATO chief for a decade, is set to step down in the autumn.

Norwegian parliament upholds Sunday cinema ban

A proposed amendment to allow Sunday cinema screenings before 1pm, put forward by the Liberal Party, the Conservatives, and the Progress Party, has faced staunch opposition from the left.

A united front from the left-leaning parties has led to the majority in the Norwegian parliament (Storting) deciding to uphold the existing law prohibiting cinemas from operating before 1 pm on Sundays, newspaper Aftenposten reported.

Norway's Minister for Children and Families, Kjersti Toppe, supported the decision, emphasising the importance of maintaining distinctiveness for Sundays.

In an email to Aftenposten, she stated that she sees no justification for loosening Sunday cinema regulations.

The current Act on Public Holidays restricts public events, including cinema screenings, before 1pm on public holidays. However, cinemas across the country are already operating during this timeframe, despite the regulation, without facing repercussions.