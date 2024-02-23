Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Storms cause travel issues in Norway

Rain has caused the Østfold railway line between Norway and Sweden to be closed on Friday morning.

All trains on the line have been cancelled due to difficult weather.

"We do not know how long it will take before the trains can run as normal again," network rail operator Bane Nor said.

Color Line has also cancelled a number of departures on Friday too. Departures between Kristiansand and Hirtshals and between Sandefjord and Strömstad have been cancelled.

Heavy rain and strong winds across south and east Norway

A yellow weather warning has been issued in southern and eastern Norway due to strong winds and rain.

On Friday, the flood warning applies to low-lying areas in Agder, Telemark, Vestfold, Buskerud, Oslo and Akershus.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has said that flooding could result due to the rain and meltwater.

"It will rain a lot during the night until Friday, and there will also be snowmelt. This will increase the flow of water in rivers and streams, which can cause local flooding," Elise Trondsen, NVE's flood warning officer, said.

Those driving have been asked to be cautious on Friday. Friday marks either the first or the last weekend of the winter holiday, depending on where one lives.

Finance Minister promises billions for Norwegian Armed Forces

Norway's Finance Minister has pledged an increase in spending into the double digits of billions of kroner for the Norwegian Armed Forces.

"A powerful escalation must take place here. There must be more for the army, more for the Home Guard, we must secure the air force and the navy," Vedum told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

"We are presenting our long-term plan, which will be the first plan where NATO's two percent target is included," he added.

NATO allies are expected to spend at least two percent of their GDP on defence. However, this target figure acts as a guideline for most NATO allies.

The plan for Norway's armed forces will be unveiled in the spring.

Increased threat to Norway from foreign crime

Norway is at risk of becoming a transit country for criminal networks, according to a new report from the police.

The report pointed to five concrete threats to Norway.

"We see that there is a serious situation where Norway can become a transit country for drugs and that both the police, the Customs Agency and other social actors must cooperate and work purposefully to counteract this development," Eivind Borge, head of the investigation department at Kripos (Norway's serious crime unit) said.

Kripos also said Swedish criminals will continue expanding their operations in Norway.