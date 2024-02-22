Eight unmissable events in Norway in March 2024

Advertisement

World Cup Biathlon Holmenkollen, Feb 29th – March 3rd

Holmenkollen, Oslo, will host its annual World Cup event at the state-of-the-art biathlon stadium in the traditional home of Norwegian winter sports.

Attendees can expect a party atmosphere at the event, which typically draws crowds in the thousands.

Events will take place at Holmenkollen until March 10th.

Kosmorama Film Festival, Trondheim, March 4th – 10th

The international film festival will celebrate its emerald anniversary in 2024.

More than 80 films from all over the world will be shown during the festival in central Norway.

A number of ticketing options are available, such as single films, multiple films of your choosing and an entire festival pass.

The festival's website shows an overview of the films that will be played.

Stavanger Wine Festival, March 13th – 16th

For three days, starting March 13th, wine lovers in Stavanger will be able to enjoy the annual wine festival. The showcase of all things grapes will include multiple wine tastings at restaurants across the city. Many of the events require tickets, so it's best to book ahead of time.

Borealis, Bergen, March 13th – 17th

Contemporary and experimental music take centre stage during the Borealis Festival in Bergen.

The event will have five full days of concerts, sound installations, family events, and conversations.

Music from Norway, the Sami people, and the rest of the world will all be showcased. More information can be found on the event's website.

Bocuse d'Or European qualifiers, Trondheim, March 19th – March 20th

Bocuse d'Or, the world's most prestigious and challenging cooking competition, is coming to Trondheim in March.

Some of the best chefs from Europe will go head-to-head at the Trondheim Spektrum. Producers, suppliers and passionate chefs will gather, and attendees will be able to experience exhibitions, demonstrations and tastings.

Tickets are available online.

Launch of Bodø 2024's 'Spring Optimism' season, March 24th

"The new north" marks the start of Bodø 2024's Spring Optimism season. Nine songwriters have put together a showcase that threads together the mixing of modern and historical traditions in northern Norway.

The songwriters come from several genres, such as rap, vise, joik (a unique form of cultural expression for the Sami people in Sápmi) and reggae.

The event is hosted by Svømmehallen Scene in Bodø. More information is available on the Bodø 2024 website.

Easter 2024

Unlike some events on this list, your participation won't be restricted by where you live.

Easter in 2024 is typically spent outdoors, trying to enjoy some early spring sunshine. Cross-country skiing and alpine skiing are incredibly popular activities at Easter.

Norwegians typically read crime novels, and the sale of Kvikk Lunsj chocolate bars and oranges soars.

For those who like to party, resorts like Hemsedal have become the go-to place.

Even if you don't feel like enjoying some Norwegian traditions, you'll have a long weekend off of work to look forward to due to the public holidays.

Inferno Metal Festival, Oslo, Thursday March 28th-31st

The Inferno Metal Festival takes place over the long Easter weekend.

The four-day festival sees some of the biggest names from Norway and the world brought to Oslo.

Dimmu Borgia, At The Gates, andTaake are the acts set to headline. Tickets for the shows are still available at the time of writing but may sell out.