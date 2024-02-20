Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

SJ plans direct trains between Trondheim and Stockholm

In anticipation of the World Ski Championships in Trondheim next year, Swedish railway company SJ is gearing up to launch a direct route between the Norwegian city and Stockholm.

According to a timetable obtained by the newspaper Adresseavisen, travellers can expect two day trains and one night train shuttling between Trondheim and Stockholm daily, with an additional night train connecting to Gothenburg.

"This is an exciting stretch," remarked SJ's executive director, Monica Lingegård, during her visit to the company's Norwegian headquarters in Trondheim.

The journey by train is estimated to take between nine and ten hours.

Red Cross warns of avalanche risk during winter holidays

The Red Cross issued a press release cautioning against the risk of avalanches during the winter holidays in Norway.

Highlighting the heightened risk in northern and western Norway, they said that the threat remains significant even in areas with moderate danger, such as the central mountain regions of southern Norway.

"It is precisely under such conditions that most lives are lost," the organisation said on Tuesday morning.

Unions to prioritise income and increased purchasing power in upcoming wage settlement

During the upcoming wage settlement, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) will focus on income and heightened purchasing power.

LO leader Peggy Hessen Følsvik stressed this priority during a recent press seminar.

She also underscored the importance of directing the most assistance to those with the least.

LO is set to formalise these demands and the settlement structure for the year's primary negotiations on Tuesday.

Norway summons Russian ambassador over Navalny's death

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release stating that it has summoned Russian Ambassador Tejmuraz Ramishivili to discuss the death of Alexei Navalny.

Ane Jørem, a communications adviser at the ministry, mentioned in an email that the conversation aims to convey Norwegian perspectives on Russian authorities' accountability for Navalny's death and to urge for an open investigation.

Additionally, Norway will reiterate its call for Russia to release all political prisoners.

The meeting is scheduled to take place shortly.