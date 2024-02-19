Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Prime Minister Støre announces historic funding boost for the Norwegian Armed Forces

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced the largest funding boost to Norway's armed forces since World War II.

"Norway must enhance its defence capabilities," Støre said, pointing to governmental plans to unveil a long-term strategy to significantly bolster defence spending.

"We've already increased funding by 40 percent during our mandate, but now it's time for a more substantial investment over the coming years."

The announcement was made during a security conference in Munich on Saturday, where Støre revealed plans for the new long-term strategy.

Reported to be implemented from 2025 to 2027, the strategy is expected to include a significant commitment to national defence, according to the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

Bird flu outbreak in Rogaland

Authorities in Rogaland, western Norway, have confirmed an outbreak of bird flu, which will lead to the culling of well over 8,000 chickens, the newspaper VG reported during the weekend.

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute made the discovery following reports of sudden chicken deaths at a local producer.

The outbreak was confined to one of two separate buildings housing a total of 18,000 poultry. Samples were analysed after the Norwegian Food Safety Authority was alerted.

Silje Granstad, head of poultry at the Veterinary Institute, emphasised the severity of the virus, noting its high fatality rate among infected chickens. The affected chickens were primarily designated for egg production rather than direct consumption.

DNB exposes employee misconduct

Norway's leading bank, DNB, has uncovered instances of employee misconduct, including theft of customer lists, internal data leaks, and attempted manipulation of computer systems during the notice period of employees.

The revelations highlighted a series of criminal activities within the bank, ranging from corruption to fraud, involving not only external actors but also its own staff.

As a result, DNB has intensified its monitoring of internal threats, the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reported, and several cases have been sent to the police for further investigation.

American with royal family fixation to be expelled from Norway

A 43-year-old American, known for his obsessive interest in the Norwegian royal family, faces deportation from Norway after being apprehended with weapons. The arrest, which occurred in Oslo on January 11th, drew significant media attention.

Charged with violating the Weapons Act, the man appeared in the Romerike and Glåmdal District Court on Friday.

Following a request from the police, the court ordered his detention for two weeks, as he was deemed a high risk by the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).

The decision to permanently expel the man was made earlier in the week.