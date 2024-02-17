Norway says Russian government bears 'heavy responsibility' in Navalny death

Advertisement

"The Russian government bears a heavy responsibility," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that he was "deeply saddened by the news".

Supporters of Alexei Navalny turned out across Europe and in the United States on Friday to pay tribute to the man widely acknowledged as Russia's main opposition figure, even when he was behind bars.

Navalny's death was announced earlier in the day by officials in the Arctic prison where he was serving a 19-year sentence.

From New York and Washington to cities in western Europe to capitals of former Soviet bloc states, mourners showed their respect for Navalny, a charismatic lawyer who rallied domestic opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.