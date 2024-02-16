Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Breivik loses case against the Norwegian state

A Norwegian court on Thursday said the strict prison conditions imposed on far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, were not “inhumane” as he claimed.

Breivik, 45, has been held apart from other inmates in high-security facilities for almost 12 years.

He had sued the Norwegian state, arguing that his extended isolation was a violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which prohibits “inhumane” and “degrading” treatment.

The state argued that his strict -- yet comfortable -- conditions are justified, saying he poses “an absolutely extreme risk of totally unbridled violence”.

“Breivik has good material prison conditions and a relatively large amount of freedom in his daily life,” Judge Birgitte Kolrud wrote in the verdict.

“It seems unrealistic to foresee any major changes as it is unlikely there will be any significant changes in the risk scenario in the short term,” she said.

The au pair scheme scrapped

The Norwegian government has scrapped its au pair scheme, and the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration will only process applications submitted by March 15th 2024, at the latest.

The government had previously signalled that it would scrap the scheme as it said the au pair scheme led to exploitation.

The original aim of the scheme was for people to come to Norway to learn the language. However, it argued that well-off households used the scheme for cheap domestic labour.

Norwegian with best-ever results

Norwegian Air delivered its best-ever operating profit in 2023. Last year, it had an operating profit of 2.23 billion kroner.

“I am happy to be able to say that in 2023, Norwegian achieved the company’s highest ever operating profit,” CEO Geir Karlsen said in an announcement.

Norwegian also had a solid end to 2023, especially when compared to its results for the final quarter of 2022.

Advertisement

Norwegian plans a dividend to shareholders of 0.60 kroner per share for 2023. Payment of dividends requires approval from the company’scompany’s lenders.

Plenty of stormwater in southeastern Norway

Large amounts of rainfall on Thursday evening mean that there is a lot of stormwater and snow melt on major and minor roads in eastern Norway on Friday morning.

“Right now, there is a good deal of water both in Oslo, Akershus, Østfold and parts of Innlandet due to the fact that part of the snow that has fallen has turned to rain. There is sometimes a lot of stormwater and meltwater on the road,” Christofa Key-Nilsen at the East Traffic Centre told public broadcaster NRK.