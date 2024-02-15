Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

State Administrator to look into the legality of “Ukrainian only” refugee policy in Drammen

The State Administrator, responsible for regulating the counties and municipalities in Norway on behalf of the government, will check the legality of Drammen’s policy of wishing only to accept Ukrainian refugees.

The policy has caused an uproar in Norway after the city council voted on the decision on Tuesday. Norway’s PM, Jonas Gahr Støre, has even criticised the decision.

“We have today notified the municipality that we will carry out a legality check of the decision,” the State Administrator said in an announcement.

Several have said that the policy wouldn’t be legal due to discrimination laws.

The parties in favour of the proposal in Drammen have said they only wish to accept Ukrainian refugees because they are “easier” to integrate than other refugees.

Norway signs up to international crime convention

Norway has signed up to a convention on international crimes. The country has become one of the first to join the Ljubljana-Hague Convention.

The convention includes international cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other international crimes.

“I am very happy that we have signed this convention. Fighting impunity for serious international crimes is central to Norwegian foreign policy. This convention is a victory for international cooperation in a demanding time,” Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said after the signing on Wednesday.

Norway to lead billion-kroner health project

Researchers from 25 countries will convene in Norway for one of the biggest-ever EU projects on preventing cancer and other diseases.

The project will focus on non-communicable diseases and is called the Joint Action Prevent NCD. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health and Directorate of Health will manage the billion-kroner project over the next four years.

The project aims to identify effective measures at both a societal level and an individual level - such as how to give individuals the opportunity to make better choices for their health.

Oslo court to decide on far-right terrorist’s isolation

A Norwegian court will rule on Thursday whether strict prison conditions imposed on Anders Behring Breivik, the far-right extremist who killed 77 people in a 2011 terror attack, are “inhumane”, as he claims.

Breivik, 45, has been held apart from other inmates in high-security facilities for almost 12 years.

He has gone to court, arguing that his extended isolation is a violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which prohibits “inhumane” and “degrading” treatment.

In prison, Breivik has three private rooms to himself: a living room, a study and a small gym.

On the floor below -- which he shares with another prisoner, though never at the same time -- he also has access to a kitchen, a TV lounge, a dining room and a room for visits.

He has access to a flat-screen TV, an Xbox game console, and three budgies.