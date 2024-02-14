Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Weak Norwegian economy

Norway's economy was characterised by sharp price increases, higher interest rates, and reduced consumer demand last year.

Figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway show that this resulted in weak growth in the Norwegian economy last year.

Overall, the economy grew by 0.7 percent.

"We see lower growth than normal and relatively weak development in the economy," Pål Sletten at Statistics Norway said.

Drammen votes to only accept Ukrainian refugees

The municipal council in the city of Drammen, around a 45-minute drive from Oslo, has voted to only accept Ukrainian refugees.

The new asylum seeker policy has caused uproar at the national level, and the government has denied that the city has the power to pick and choose which refugees it accepts.

"The municipalities cannot make demands on the refugees' nationality or family situation. The municipalities and the state must work together to get everyone who gets legal residence in Norway settled," Minister for Employment and Inclusion Tonje Brenna told public broadcaster NRK of the decision.

Drammen's council voted in favour of the proposal by 29 votes to 28.

The Equality and Discrimination ombudsman plans to complain to the Discrimination Board about the city council's new policy as the ombudsman believes that the decision may be in breach of the UN Convention on Racial Discrimination.

Solid majority for the right-wing bloc

A poll on behalf of national broadcaster NRK and newspaper Aftenposten revealed that a right-wing bloc would have a solid majority if an election were held today.

The Conservative Party, Progress Party, Liberal Party, and Christian Democrats would receive 90 seats in parliament – or around 22 more than they have currently.

Advertisement

When measured by the polls, the Conservative Party remains the largest party in the country by some margin. The part would receive 26.5 percent of the vote, compared to just 17.8 percent for the Labour Party.

Cabins fail to sell

Last year saw the lowest number of cabin sales for five years, although the market for the most expensive leisure properties remains healthy.

The price for all types of cabins dropped, too. Most cabins were sold in Trysil, Vinje and Ringsaker. Moss, Tvedestrand and Grimstad were the most expensive locations for a coastal holiday home, while Øyer (Hafjell), Hemsedal and Hol (Geilo) were home to the priciest mountain cabins.