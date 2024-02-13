Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Eastern Norway braces for more snow

Residents of eastern Norway have been advised to prepare for continued snowfall as meteorologists forecast more wintry weather.

From Telemark to Oslofjord and Romerike, snow has persisted since Monday evening, intensifying through the night and into Tuesday morning.



According to meteorologist Per Egil Haga from the Meteorological Institute, some challenges should be expected as the morning progresses.

"Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in most areas," Haga said, stressing that snow accumulation may vary across locations.

Vy attributes delays to train maintenance

Passengers travelling on Vy trains are experiencing longer delays and cancellations due to maintenance issues.

Bane Nor, in a traffic report on the Trunk Line, a railway line running between Oslo and Eidsvoll, attributed the reduced availability of trains to ongoing maintenance work.

Travellers commuting between Romerike and Oslo have been particularly affected by the shortage of trains.

Vy's press manager, Åge-Christoffer Lundeby, told the news bureau NTB that severe winter conditions have led to a backlog of maintenance tasks and that defrosting trains and dealing with ice formation on various routes have proven to be time-consuming.

"It has been 14 years since we've faced such challenges. The last time conditions were this severe was in 2010 during an exceptionally cold period," Lundeby said.

Advertisement

Norwegian Armed Forces chief reflects on Ukraine, urges support

Eirik Kristoffersen, head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, commented on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine during a recent lecture at Akershus Fortress.



Urging calmness and solidarity, he stressed the importance of standing by Ukraine both during and after the conflict.

Kristoffersen highlighted Norway's commitment to aiding Ukraine in its journey towards independence and democracy, cautioning that the impact of this conflict will resonate for years to come.

In an interview with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), Kristoffersen suggested that earlier and more significant involvement from Western countries could have deterred aggression against Ukraine.

While acknowledging the need for Norway to fortify its defences amidst rising tensions with Russia, Kristoffersen also reassured Norwegians against immediate threats of war.

Advertisement

Children as young as 12 involved in terror attack planning in Norway, PST warns

According to acting director Linn Havnelid from the Norwegian Police Security Service's (PST) counter-terrorist department, children as young as 12-13 have been discovered planning terrorist activities in Norway.

In an interview with the newspaper Dagbladet, Havnelid revealed that the youngest child identified was a 12-year-old Norwegian boy with right-wing extremist ideologies.

Over the past few years, PST has uncovered more than 10 cases involving boys aged between 12 and 15 who were plotting right-wing extremist attacks within Norway.

Havnelid highlighted that radicalisation and extremism are not limited to urban areas but are increasingly facilitated through the internet, affecting young people across both remote and urban regions.