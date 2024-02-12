Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Storms closes mountain passes in southern Norway

Recent storms have forced the closure of several mountain passes in southern Norway. Both National Highway 7 over Hardangervidda and County Highway 50 Hol-Aurland have been closed down due to severe weather conditions, including heavy snow and strong winds.

The closure of Hol-Aurland occurred at 10 pm on Sunday, followed by the announcement of the closure of National Highway 7 over Hardangervidda at 2.40 am on Monday. The weather has led to poor visibility and dangerous driving conditions along these routes.

Additionally, convoy driving has been implemented on the E134 over Haukelifjell between Haukelitunnelen and Liamyrane as of 3.48 am on Monday.

In eastern Norway, a yellow danger warning for snow has been issued. Meteorologists predict between 10 and 20 centimetres of snowfall within 24 hours.

The avalanche risk is meanwhile raised in northern regions including Salten, Svartisen, and Sør-Troms, with a significant risk of avalanches in the coming days.

In Salten and Svartisen, the avalanche danger level has been raised to 3 – indicating a significant risk.

Telenor customers in Norway pay double compared to Swedish counterparts

Norwegian customers of telecommunications giant Telenor are paying twice as much as their Swedish counterparts, according to reports from the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

Norwegian mobile customers reportedly pay an extra 200 kroner per month compared to Telenor's customers in Sweden.

Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke defended the discrepancy by pointing out the company's heavier investments in mobile networks within Norway, suggesting that direct price comparisons may not be entirely fair.

Cost soars for Oslo's new government quarter

The projected cost for Oslo's new government quarter has skyrocketed to 53.5 billion kroner, a tenfold increase from the initial estimate following the July 22nd, 2011 terrorist attack, national broadcaster NRK reports.

Reported issues include spiralling expenses despite promises of smaller and more affordable buildings, and two previously excluded buildings being restored to the project.

Newspaper: Parliamentary majority in favour of more American military bases in Norway

A three-quarters majority in the Norwegian parliament (Storting) supports the expansion of American military bases in Norway, according to the newspaper Klassekampen.

Norway's Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram has previously endorsed such an agreement with the USA, which currently awaits consultation and formal adoption by the Storting.

While the Red Party and Socialist Left Party have voiced concerns over this extension, calling it unwise and dangerous, the agreement is poised to secure the required majority in the Storting.

Multiple parties, including the Conservative Party, the Progress Party, the Center Party, the Liberal Party, the Christian Democrats and the Green Party are in favour of the proposal, as per Klassekampen's report.