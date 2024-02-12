EXPLAINED: Is Marmite really banned in Norway?

Advertisement

Recently, a tweet by Reverend Richard Coles, a former Church of England parish priest and broadcaster, stirred up a social media storm when he claimed that Marmite, the famously divisive British spread, was unlawful in Norway.

Last week I discovered that Marmite is unlawful in Norway. pic.twitter.com/fSYu9KRx0s — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) February 12, 2024

Coles' tweet went somewhat viral, attracting over 65 thousand views and sparking a range of reactions from amused to incredulous, as many questioned whether such a ban truly existed.

Making sense of the confusion

The confusion surrounding Marmite's status in Norway may have stemmed from a similar incident in Denmark back in 2011.

At that time, Marmite was wrongly labelled as "banned" due to Danish laws restricting products fortified with added vitamins.

While the Danish government clarified that Marmite was not banned but required marketing authorisation to comply with EU health claim rules, the initial reports caused a stir.

The Danish Embassy in London emphasised that neither Marmite nor similar spreads like Vegemite were banned, but they lacked the necessary approvals for marketing in Denmark under EU regulations.

"Fortified foods with added vitamins, minerals or other substances can not be marketed in Denmark unless approved by Danish food authorities. According to the Danish Order on food additives, the addition of vitamins, minerals, and other substances need to be approved by the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration before the product can be marketed in Denmark," the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to a NutraIngredients EUROPE 2011 article.

No Marmite ban in Norway

However, despite the confusion in Denmark, there is no ban on Marmite in Norway.

While it may not be as readily available in Norwegian stores, particularly outside major cities like Oslo, it can still be found in select food shops.

Places like Iceland in Oslo and some Europris shops in Bergen stock Marmite, although it might require some searching in other areas of the country.

So, while the myth of Marmite's ban in parts of Scandinavia may persist, the truth is that you can still get your hands on this beloved - or reviled - spread (their slogan is "you'll love it or hate it" after all) in Norway.