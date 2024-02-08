Norway's immigration directorate cuts contact hours to work on cases

Advertisement

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) will close its information service on Wednesdays until April 2024 to try and spend more time working on cases.

“UDI will allocate more time to process applications in February, March and April 2024. Therefore, we will not be as available as normal by phone and e-mail during this period. At the same time, more people will be given the opportunity to chat with the UDI Information Service,” the directorate wrote on its website.

It said that the reason it was closing its information service on Wednesday is that its case officers who handle applications also work on the information service. The time, therefore, would free up case officers to process applications.

The service will remain open on all other weekdays between 10am and 3pm. The service also said there may be long waiting times for callers.

The UDI also said that those wondering about waiting times will need to check the information on its website as its information service is unable to provide any additional information.