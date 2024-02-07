Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Recommendation on mobile phone ban in classrooms

In a joint announcement, the Directorate of Education and the Norwegian government issued a recommendation against mobile phone usage in schools.

According to the recommendations, students in both primary and secondary schools across the country shouldn't have mobile phones in classrooms.

Furthermore, the recommendation extends to recess periods, with students instructed not to use mobile phones during breaks.

Minister of Education Kari Nessa Nordtun told NRK that the ministry would monitor how well the schools are implementing the recommendation and whether there will eventually be a need for the recommendation to be turned into a full-fledged ban through legislation.

Tibber fined 8 million kroner for billing practice

Norway's Energy Regulatory Authority has imposed a fine of 8 million kroner against the energy company Tibber, the highest penalty ever issued by the authority.

"This is the most serious case I know of," Torfin Jonassen, section leader at the regulatory body, said, according to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

The fine was issued in response to Tibber's adoption of advance invoicing in September 2022, a move the Norwegian Consumer Protection Authority flagged as illegal.

The director of the Energy Regulatory Authority, Tore Langset, emphasised the importance of transparent and predictable billing practices for consumers.

Storting rejects calls for sanctions against Israel

In a widely anticipated decision, a significant majority in the Norwegian parliament (Storting) voted against multiple proposals advocating for boycotts and sanctions against Israel in response to the conflict in Gaza.

The debate over the Gaza war ignited discussions in the Storting last Thursday, leading to the vote's postponement until this week.

Among the proposals deferred were calls from the Red Party and the Socialist Left Party for the Norwegian government to spearhead international sanctions and an arms embargo against Israel.

A proposal seeking to prohibit the import, export, and provision of goods and services contributing to the Israeli regime's revenue, effectively a boycott, was also on hold.

Prior to the vote, a coalition comprising the Labor Party, the Conservative Party, the Centre Party, the Progressive Party, and the Christian Democratic Party had announced their intention to reject all the proposals.

Furthermore, the majority voted against a motion discouraging Norwegian businesses from engaging with Israeli companies for the duration of the Gaza conflict.

18-year-old on trial for multiple sexual assaults in eastern Norway

An 18-year-old man is on trial this week for allegedly committing five sexual assaults across various locations in eastern Norway, including an assault and rape incident in Asker last August, as reported by the newspaper Budstikka.

The accused, who was 17 at the time of the incidents, allegedly assaulted a woman on a footpath during the early hours of the morning. Despite being arrested and charged, he was released shortly after due to his status as a minor.

However, just days later, he allegedly committed another sexual offence elsewhere in eastern Norway. By the time the accused was incarcerated, he had reportedly assaulted two additional women.

The accused's defence attorney, Ole-Kristian Ringnes, told Budstikka that his client has yet to decide whether to plead guilty to the charges.