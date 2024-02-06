Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

High trust in Norwegian police

Confidence in the Norwegian police remains high among the general public, the figures from the Citizens’ Survey for 2023 have shown.

Some 72 percent of the population said that they had high trust in the police, according to the figures. Overall, trust in the police remains largely unchanged.

Women had a higher overall trust in the police than men, and those in Oslo had the highest trust in their police force. In the north, the people of Finnmark had the lowest trust (64 percent) in their police.

However, only 56 percent said they felt the police had taken them seriously.

Five members of a Swedish gang arrested in Oslo

Police in Oslo made five arrested on Monday, with five alleged members of a Swedish criminal network being detained.

Police believe the suspects had tried to gain a foothold for the network in Oslo, and the arrested are said to have engaged in drug crime, robbery and extortion. Drugs were also seized in connection with the arrests.

Four of the five were Swedish citizens, and one was a British citizen living in Sweden. If the charges result in a conviction, the accused will be deported and banned from entering Norway. Two have already been expelled from the country.

Labour makes up ground in latest polls

The Labour Party has increased its position in the polls by 2.8 percentage points, according to a poll from broadcaster TV2. The poll indicates that the party would receive 22 percent of the vote if an election were held.

However, the Conservative Party still remains the largest party in Norway’s polls, with 27.6 percent of the vote.

The Centre Party has slipped in the polls, as has the Socialist Left Party. The INP party, which performed well in last year’s local elections, suffered a significant decline.

Norway to mark Sami Day

Tuesday is national Sami Day in Norway. The day marks the first national Sami Congress, which was held in Trondheim in 1917.

The day has been celebrated since 1993. Sámi parliamentarian Maja Kristine Jåma will give a speech in Bodø at 6pm today.

Celebrations in Norway have grown in popularity, and all public buildings must fly the Sami flag.

Norway has a complicated history with the Sami people. Over centuries, the country tried to eradicate the Sami language and culture through several policies.