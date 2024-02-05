Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Record seafood exports continue

January was the 35th month in a row where a record amount of seafood was exported, according to the latest figures.

During January, Norway exported 13.3 billion kroner of seafood, 5 percent more than in the same month of 2023.

“There has been a good start to seafood exports in 2024. This is primarily due to increased salmon prices. Together with a continued weakening of the krone, this contributed to the total export value being a record high for January,” Christian Chramer of the Norwegian Seafood Council said.

Poland was the largest individual market for Norwegian seafood, along with Denmark and the USA.

Trust in politicians falling after several scandals

Roughly seven out of ten think that more ministers will have to resign due to a plagiarism scandal, and general trust in politicians is approaching record lows, according to new figures from polling firm Opinion.

Last October, 57 percent of Norwegians said that scandals had generally affected their trust in politicians, compared to 68 percent in the most recent survey by Opinion.

Norwegian politics has seen several high-profile scandals over the past two years. Share-trading, inappropriate relationships, exploitation of the second home rules, and hiring acquaintances to public boards have all caused ministers to step down in recent years.

Prior to the scandals, several older figures from the OECD pointed towards Norway being one of the countries with the highest overall trust in politicians.

Norway set for cold snap

Temperatures have returned to below-freezing in several places following a week of storms and warmer-than-typical weather.

“It looks like it will be a calmer weather week both in the north and in the south than the one we have behind us. There will also be a colder type of weather throughout the country,” Per Egil Haga from the Meteorological Institute told Norwegian news wire NTB.

Inland areas of the country can expect temperatures of between -15 and -20c. Further north, the temperature will be considerably lower.

Foreign Minister to raise human rights concerns on China visit

Espen Barth Eide, Minister for Foreign Affairs, has said Norway enjoys a good but somewhat complicated relationship with China and that he would raise human rights concerns when he visits the country.

Eide is in China on Monday and Tuesday, where he will meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and hold talks with Chinese government officials.

“Like other Western countries, we have our Norwegian views both on what is happening in China, for example, human rights, but also on the role China plays in a number of international conflicts,” Eide said.