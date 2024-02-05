How you can watch Super Bowl 2024 in Norway

Advertisement

The late hours of Sunday 11th and the early hours of Monday 12th of February will see the 49ers go head-to-head with the Chiefs in one of the sporting calendar’s biggest highlights.

For many, what happens off the field promises to be as intriguing as what plays out during the game due to the iconic half-time show and the expected appearance of megastar Taylor Swift to cheer on her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce (considered one of the greatest ever in his position).

Despite the time differences between Norway and the US, it will be possible to watch the event in the Nordic country with a little bit of commitment and planning.

VGTV, the production arm of the Norwegian news publisher VG, will broadcast the game on its VG+ subscription service. The service costs 149 kroner per month.

VG+ will begin its broadcast from 10pm. The game itself begins at 12:30am.

The half-time show featuring Usher and DJ Tiesto will begin at around 2am, depending on the length of the first half. The half-time entertainment will be about 12-15 minutes long.

For those who would rather watch the broadcast in English, or another language for that matter, using a VPN is another option. But you will likely also have to pay for a subscription with your broadcaster of choice.

Consider purchasing a subscription to the NFL DAZN, which offers both live and on-demand coverage of NFL games. More info here.

If you have access to a VPN, you may be able to access streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You could also try UK platforms streaming the game, such as BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and mobile app, and Sky Sports.

Several venues are also planning to open their doors to Super Bowl viewers.

Oslo: The Radisson Blu Hotel at Jernbanetoget in the city centre will broadcast the game with a pizza buffet. American-style restaurant BFF has an event with an all-you-can-eat buffet with limited spaces available. The hotel Amerikalijen will also host a Super Bowl event in its Jazz lounge.

Bergen: Metz bar in Bergen has held Super Bowl parties in the past. However, you may need to check whether the game is being broadcast this year.

There are two American football teams in Bergen, the Åsane Seahawks and the Bergen Storm, who may be hosting events or know where the game is being shown.

Trondheim: The Three Lions English Pub will show the game in addition to hosting a number of other events on Sunday, such as an NFL tournament on the PlayStation.

If you know of any other Super Bowl events happening in Norway’s large cities, then leave a comment, and we will update our article.