Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Arms exports from Norway at record levels

Norwegian exports of weapons and ammunition ended at a record high of 6.8 billion kroner in 2023, according to figures from national data agency Statistics Norway.

“The value of Norway’s exports of arms and ammunition increased by 43 percent from 2022 to 2023. The war in Ukraine has led to many countries donating from their own arms stockpiles. This has led to increased demand for Norwegian-produced weapons and ammunition,” Jan Olav Rørhus at Statistics Norway said.

Before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the previous record for arms exports was 3.4 billion kroner.

Air traffic in Tromsø resumes after stranded passengers camped out in the airport

More than 100 passengers were stranded at Tromsø airport overnight on Thursday due to Storm Ingunn.

Field beds and woollen blankets were given to passengers stuck at the airport. Air traffic resumed on Friday morning.

“There are three scheduled departures throughout the morning, and then someone has been given a new time. But the traffic is moving, and we are happy to see that,” Helene W. Jensen, a press officer at Avinor, said.

She also warned that some delays would still occur due to the after-effects of the storm.

Problems on the roads to continue after the storm in northern Norway

The aftermath of Storm Ingunn has caused problems on the roads on Friday, with northern Norway still heavily affected.

Heavy snow, in addition to the winds, has created difficult driving difficulties in Finnmark.

“It’s still a bit stormy here, yes. People who are going out should check 175.no and see if the road is open. But it doesn’t seem to be as bad today as earlier in the week,” Jannike Sandstrak from the northern traffic centre told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Increasing RS virus

Several children’s wards across the country are at capacity with children with the RS virus, and doctors have asked parents to take precautions.

Telemark, Ullevål, Haukeland and Stavanger University Hospital were the hospitals nearing capacity or seeing increased admissions with the RS virus, public broadcaster NRK reports.

The RS virus can cause severe infections in young children, especially those under three months of age.

Doctors have recommended that parents with infants practice good hand and cough hygiene and keep young babies away from sick people.