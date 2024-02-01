Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Storm Ingunn leaves thousands without power

Around 12,000 people were left without power in Norway on Thursday morning after Storm Ingunn made landfall.

About 9,000 were left without power in Trøndelag. Further north in Helgeland, 3,300 people were left without power.

“Although we have done everything we can to be prepared, we expect larger and longer power cuts,” energy firm Linea wrote on its website.

Nearly all primary and secondary schools in Nordland county were closed after the storm on Thursday.

Weather disrupted by bad weather

Flights, trains were cancelled and mountain passes were closed across Norway on Thursday due to Storm Ingunn.

Avinor has told passengers that they need to expect flights to be cancelled.

“It is difficult to say how it will be throughout the day, but we expect cancellations and delays. At Trondheim and Bodø Airport, there are a number of flights that have left and a number of cancellations as well,” press officer at Avinor, Helene W. Jensen, told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

Ferries were cancelled, and trains on the Bergen Line were halted on Thursday morning.

Mountain passes in Norway were also closed due to strong winds. The E6 Dovrefjell, E134 Haukelifjell, Fv 50 Hol-Aurland, Rv 7 Hardangervidda, Road 15 Strynefjellet and Rv 52 Hemsedalfjellet were all closed due to the weather.

A bus with 14 passengers was also swept off the road by the wind in Lærdal, in Vestland, and ended up in a field.

Norway demands immediate ceasefire in Myanmar

Norway has joined several countries to have demanded an end to the violence in Myanmar three years after the coup.

The military coup happened before Aung San Suu Kyi’s legally elected government could take over, leading to a bloody civil war.

“I am very concerned about the situation three years after the military coup in Myanmar. It is a humanitarian crisis, with great human suffering,” Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a press release.

“I am outraged by the reports of airstrikes against residential areas, schools, health buildings and religious places. Villages are burned down, and there are severe restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly, arrests and violence against civilians,” Eide said.

Olivia and Lucas were the most popular baby names in Norway last year

There were 366 girls who were given the name Olivia last year, and 494 boys were given the name Lucas. Emma, Noah, Ella, and Isak were the next most popular names.

In 2022, Nora, Emma, and Olivia topped the girls’ names, and Jacob, Noah, and Emil were the most popular boys’ names.