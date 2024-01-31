Norway's King Harald on sick leave again

Advertisement

The oldest ruling monarch in Europe, who needs crutches to get around, has suffered from a series of health problems and illnesses in recent years, including heart surgery and various respiratory problems and infections.

Last week, he dismissed speculation that he might abdicate, following the lead of distant cousin Queen Margrethe II in Denmark.

After repeatedly insisting that she would never step down, Margrethe stunned Danes when she announced in her New Year's Eve address that she would abdicate in favour of her eldest son Frederik.

Advertisement

"I stick by what I've always said, that I swore an oath to the Storting (parliament) and it is for life," said Harald, quoted by Norwegian media.

Having spent 33 years on the throne, the king will turn 87 on February 21. In his absence, Crown Prince Haakon, 50, will be regent.

He has previously pointed to his own father, King Olav. When he, Olav, became seriously ill he didn't abdicate, even if Harald had taken over the royal duties. Olav remained king until his death in 1991.

In an interview with Dagens Næringsliv he said that it was tradition in Norway for the king to "hold on until the bitter end", even in the event that the Crown Prince becomes regent.

Despite all the talk of abdication in light of Margrethe's decision to step down, there isn't much pressure on the king to pass over his title to his son due to Harald's popularity.

READ MORE: Will the King of Norway be the next Nordic royal to abdicate?