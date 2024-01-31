How much does a city break in Bergen cost in 2024?

Advertisement

Bergen, renowned for its captivating blend of natural beauty (nestled amidst seven majestic mountains) and cultural treasures (including the UNESCO-protected Bryggen wharf), promises an unforgettable city break.

Whether you're visiting historical landmarks, indulging in the culinary delights of western Norway, or simply immersing yourself in the breathtaking scenery, here's what you can anticipate in terms of prices for your Bergen experience.

Accommodation and food expenses

Hotel prices in Bergen range from 1,200 to 1,500 kroner per night for mid-range options like the Ole Bull Hotel or Scandic Byparken in 2024, while more luxurious hotels – such as Hotel Norge by Scandic or Thon Hotel Orion – may cost around 2,000 kroner or more per night.

Budget-conscious travellers can always find hostels (such as City Hostel Bergen), apartments, or guesthouses for as low as 400 to 600 kroner per night.

Eating out in Bergen can be a delightful experience – though it's rarely cheap.

You should expect to spend around 1,500 kroner per day on two meals if you dine in mid-range restaurants (such as Enhjørningen or Pingvinen in the centre).

Opting for budget-friendly eateries (Søstrene Hagelin in the city centre is a good example, especially if you want to try some local seafood specialties) may reduce your daily food expenses to around 400 to 600 kroner (if you're gunning to eat out two times a day).

If you're really looking to save money on food, one of the best value options in the city centre is the Sabrura sushi chain, which has an all you can eat buffet option for 279 kroner.

Getting around Bergen

Exploring Bergen is easy with its efficient and easily accessible public transportation system.

A single bus or light rail (Bybanen) ticket typically costs around 40 kroner (valid across the bus and light rail network for an hour and a half), and you can save with multi-day passes if you plan to use public transport frequently.

You can find more information about ticket options and current prices on Skyss's website.

Taxis have a starting fare of roughly 100 kroner, with additional charges per kilometre/minute, as well as a minimum price, which differs on weekdays and weekends.

Bryggen, a UNESCO-protected wharf in Bergen, stands as an iconic testament to the city's rich Hanseatic heritage, with its wooden buildings dating back to the medieval era. Photo by Ben Wicks on Unsplash

Activities and attractions

Bergen offers a number of attractions, including the iconic Bryggen Wharf (which you can visit without charge), the Bergen City Aquarium (230 kroner for a day ticket for children up to 15 years and 365 kroner for adults), numerous museums (such as the KODE Art Museum, where a ticket will cost you 150 kroner), and a selection of scenic fjord cruises.

Entrance fees to museums may range from 100 to 200 kroner, while fjord tours will set you back a lot more, anywhere from 450 to 900 kroner per person (for example, the Bergen Fjord Cruise to Alversund Streams on the m/s Eric Bloodaxe sightseeing boat costs 590 kroner).

If, on the other hand, you want to take the Fløibanen funicular, one of Bergen's best-known and most visited attractions, which takes you to the top of Mount Fløyen, expect to pay 130 kroner for a return ticket between January and March or 180 kroner between April and September.

Going out for drinks, grabbing a cup of coffee, and souvenir shopping

Nightlife aficionados can enjoy a night out at bars or clubs for around 400 to 700 kroner, which includes a couple of alcoholic drinks (a beer at a club or pub goes for anywhere from 80 to 130 kroner) and some salty snacks.

If you're not a night owl and prefer to relax with a cup of coffee while soaking in a city's vibe in broad daylight, you can expect to spend anywhere between 30 and 60 kroner for a cup in most of the cafes close to the city centre (you can get coffee cheaper at 7-Eleven or Narvesen kiosks though, starting from 20 kroner).

Don't forget to budget for miscellaneous expenses, including souvenirs and shopping. You'll be able to find small Bergen-themed souvenirs for 50 to 100 kroner in gift shops in the Old Town. Bigger souvenirs and shirts can go for 200 to 600 kroner if they're not branded. If you're looking for quality and a local or Norwegian brand, such as a sweater from Dale of Norway, don't be surprised to find pieces in the price range north of 1,000 kroner.

Total estimated cost

For a comfortable two-day weekend city break in Bergen in 2024, with mid-level accommodation, you can expect to spend roughly between 1,500 and 3,000 kroner per day, depending on your choices and preferences.

Keep in mind that these are approximate prices at the time of writing and may vary based on your personal preferences and circumstances, especially when it comes to items such as accommodation and food.