Do foreigners in Norway have to carry around ID?

Is it mandatory to have an ID on hand at all times? In which situations might you need to show it? What constitutes a valid ID document in the eyes of Norwegian authorities?

If you've ever felt unsure about any of these questions, fret not – The Local has contacted the Norwegian police to get the official position on all such situations.

So, do foreign nationals need to carry ID in Norway?

The short answer is no; there is no general obligation for foreigners in Norway to carry ID cards with them at all times, as Yana Stubberudlien, a Communications Advisor at the Norwegian National Police Immigration Service, told The Local.

"There is no general obligation to carry identification in Norway, so foreigners are not obliged to carry ID documents with them at all times, but they should be able to present their valid ID documents when necessary," Stubberudlien said.

So, while you are not required to carry identification routinely, there are instances in which you should be prepared to present valid ID documents.

The communications adviser explained, "Carrying your passport or another form of government-issued identification with photo and personal information helps establish your identity in case you need to show it to the Norwegian authorities."

In which situations might you need to show ID?

You may be asked to identify yourself in several situations, and it's essential to be aware of these scenarios.

Typically, these include immigration and identity checks.

"It can be an immigration check or an identity check carried out by police officers and other officials such as ticket inspectors, traffic inspectors, and labour inspectors. They may ask to see some proof of identity. You must then show them a valid ID document. If you are unable or unwilling to identify yourself in such situations, you will be liable to prosecution. You risk being taken to a police station to establish your identity," Stubberudlien said.

The definition of a valid ID document in Norway can vary depending on the circumstances of the identity check. However, there are some general guidelines.

"The best way of establishing your identity is to present a valid passport or an ID card from your home country or other documents with a photo issued by public authorities in your home country. What makes an ID document sufficient depends on the circumstances of the ID check and must be decided by the person carrying out the check.

"Note that if the ID document is damaged, the person carrying out the check considers whether or not to accept it as a proof of identity," Stubberudlien told The Local.

Oda Gilleberg, a senior press adviser at the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI), told The Local that dealing with Norway's immigration authorities is another situation in which you need to have an ID on hand.

"Foreigners have to present an ID to us if they submit an application (to the UDI)," Gilleberg said, pointing to the police's website section on passports and ID cards for more information.

Can foreigners in Norway apply for a Norwegian ID card?

Unfortunately, non-Norwegian citizens cannot obtain a national ID card in Norway – despite a 2022 government initiative to change this.

For the time being, these cards are exclusively available to Norwegian citizens. However, things like residence cards and driving licenses are a form of ID.

Avoiding complications

So, while carrying ID is not generally mandatory for foreigners in Norway, it is important to be prepared to present valid identification when requested by authorities.

Having the appropriate documents on hand can help avoid complications and ensure smooth interactions with Norwegian officials – which will, in turn, ensure that a routine exchange with the authorities doesn't turn into an unpleasant experience that ruins your trip or stay in Norway.