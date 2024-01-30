How to switch from a D-number to a 'fødselsnummer' in Norway

Advertisement

After moving to Norway, securing an identity number unlocks access to essential services in the country.

Whether you're applying for a D-number or looking to get the more permanent fødselsnummer (social security number), obtaining one will be your gateway to financial transactions, healthcare, employment, and much more, so it should be at the top of your to-do list.

While a D-number can provide access to many services, if you plan to stay in Norway for more than six months, you will need to get a fødselsnummer.

The D-number: What is it, and why do you need it?

A D-number is essential for people who need an identity number in Norway but do not meet the criteria for obtaining a fødselsnummer (this generally applies to people who plan to stay in the country for short periods).

Many public and private entities in Norway (such as, for example, banks or employers) will require you to have a Norwegian identity number.

With the D-number, you can usually open a bank account, get a general practitioner (GP), rent a home, and fulfil your tax obligations.

The Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten in Norwegian) oversees the identity number system in the country, and the process of obtaining a D-number from the authorities varies depending on your circumstances – that is, on whether you're an asylum seeker, an EU/EEA citizen, or a holder of a residence permit.

Asylum seekers receive a D-number upon their arrival in Norway, provided by either the National Police Immigration Service (PU) or the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) at registration.

As for EU/EEA citizens who plan to work in Norway for less than six months, they can obtain a D-number from the Norwegian tax authorities when applying for a tax card.

People who have been granted a residence permit in Norway but do not meet the criteria for a fødselsnummer can also acquire a D-number from the tax authorities.

On average, you should expect to receive your D-number via mail from the Tax Administration some two weeks after applying to order a residence card through the police.

However, the services you can access with a D-number are much more limited to the "birth number".

Transitioning to a fødselsnummer

If will be staying in Norway for longer than six months, you should be eligible for a fødselsnummer.

You also get this from the tax administration. The agency will also determine whether you meet the conditions for being registered as a resident in Norway.

If you receive a residence permit lasting six months or more, you should be eligible for automatic registration as a resident of Norway and the assignment of a fødselsnummer.

If you initially obtained a D-number but believe you should receive a fødselsnummer due to having been granted a residence permit valid for more than six months, you can apply to change to a fødselsnummer instead. You can find detailed instructions on how to do that on the tax administration's website.

You will need fill out the form (RF-1401 Notification of moving to Norway) and submit it along with the required documentation to the Norwegian tax authorities to transfer your D-number to a fødselsnummer. This needs to be done within 30 days.

If you need a fødselsnummer and the above circumstances doesn't apply to you, then you should contact the tax authorities. They may require you to attend an appointment to verify your identity and to provide proof of your stay in Norway. (you can find their contact information here).

Why would you need to switch?

Essentially, a fødselsnummer makes life much easier in Norway than a D-number. For example, banks will not issue a BankID (which is essential for many things in Norway) if you only have a D-number.

Other things like accessing Vipps (a mobile payment service) is also impossible.

Therefore if you are only in Norway temporarily, you can manage to just about get by with just a D-number. However, if you plan on living in Norway, you will not be able to make the most out of life without a fødselsnummer.