Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Storm heavily disrupts northern Norway

A powerful storm has hit the north of the country, with schools closed and flights cancelled in the region.

Both primary and secondary schools across parts of the north are closed. Airline Widerøe has cancelled all flights north of Trondheim until it is safe for air travel to resume.

Norwegian and SAS have also cancelled flights in the region. Tromsø, Bodø and Evenes are said to be the hardest airports to fly into and out of.

Police in the region have issued landslide warnings in Troms.

An orange warning for wind has been issued for northern Norway, with a hurricane also possible.

Solberg puts pressure on Justice Minister following recent murders

Conservative Party leader and former PM Erna Solberg has said that Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl must speed up the commission looking into the murder of partners.

“This is a commission that can give feedback to the agencies that have been too late to perceive the danger signals,” Solberg told digital publication Nettavisen.

Norway has seen an abnormal number of murders to start the year, and in many cases, the victim is alleged to have been murdered by their partner.

“The stories that could have been stopped hurt me the most. Those that could have been stopped if we had had things in place and better knowledge,” Solberg said.

Mehl recently said that the commission is waiting for legal clarification on how it can access sensitive information before it can get started.

Norway with the most asylum seekers

Some 42,000 asylum seekers arrived in Norway last year, and Norway received the highest number of refugees compared to the rest of the population out of the Nordic countries.

Ukrainians were the largest group of refugees making up 36,400 of the asylum seekers to arrive in Norway last year.

Vilde Hernes at the NIBR (The Norwegian Institute for Urban and Regional Research) said Sweden had tightened its asylum rules considerably in recent years to bring regulations more in line with Denmark’s.

The researchers at the NIBR said that the general asylum policy in the Nordics had become a lot more restrictive since 2015.

Train traffic in east Norway affected by fire

Train traffic between Sarpsborg and Halden is closed on Monday due to a warehouse fire close to the tracks.

“For the time being, we do not know how long it will take. You have to expect delays and adjustments,” network operator Bane Nor said.