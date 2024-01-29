Extreme winds ground flights in northern Norway

Advertisement

Red and orange weather warnings have been issued in northern Norway. There is a red weather warning for avalanches and an orange weather warning for wind.

A red avalanche warning indicates great danger, and an orange weather warning is issued when forecasters expect extensive consequences, which could endanger lives and cause valuables to be lost.

People in Nordland county have been asked to avoid travelling and stay indoors.

The wind has also grounded flights north of Trondheim. Regional airline Widerøe has cancelled its flights in the north until the weather clears up. SAS and Norwegian have also cancelled flights due to the weather.

Airport operator Avinor has an overview on its website of which flights have been cancelled or suspended. Users need to select the airport they are travelling from.

SAS said that passengers with tickets to northern Norway can rebook for free until the end of the month.

Flight traffic was expected to resume when the worst of the wind passes in the late afternoon. However, Widerøe said that its departures for the rest of the day were cancelled due to the winds.

Several ferries in the region were also cancelled on Monday. Roads were affected, too. The Sandnessund Bridge to Kvaløya in Tromsø was closed on Monday morning due to the winds. A number of roads were also hit by landslides.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has an overview of all closed roads on its website.

Several primary and secondary schools across northern Norway were closed due to the weather on Monday.