When workers in Norway should expect a pay rise in 2024

With most workers being unionised in Norway, they can expect a pay raise negotiated on their behalf (almost) every year.

Wages and working conditions are negotiated by unions with employer organisations. These are called collective bargaining agreements. The process of thrashing out the details and implementing them happens on quite a tight timeframe, meaning it can be easy to predict when you should receive a pay rise.

Who will get a pay rise?

Not everyone in Norway is guaranteed a pay rise.

For example, employees in companies that are not bound by any collective agreement will not receive a union pay rise. Additionally, the type of work one does may be classed as “different” from the work covered by the agreement.

The union may also secure a higher pay rise for certain workers than for others.

Furthermore, no law dictates that employees can demand a salary increase every year. This applies regardless of whether an employee is unionised or not.

Therefore, when these agreements are announced, it’s worth checking to see if you are covered (or contact your union rep to find out) to ensure that you don’t end up with that nasty feeling of not getting that pay rise you thought you’d receive.

Many workers can also ask for a pay rise from their employer. These usually happen once a year in employee interviews. During these interviews, you can raise the topic of pay.

In the meeting with your employer, you should demonstrate how you have exceeded expectations, improved your skills or performance, or any other value you bring to the business and your colleagues.

When will I get a pay rise?

Negotiations on collective bargaining agreements always take place at the start of spring. Before that, all the organisations under a union umbrella need to go with their reports and demands to the main union.

Once all these figures have been put together, the main union organisation will decide on its negotiating platform.

The main union will figure out its position and then set a date for negotiations in mid-February .

It is estimated that union negotiations for the private sector will start in mid-March this year. The deadline to reach an agreement is typically in early April.

This year will see what’s known as a “main settlement”. This is when unions and employer organisations negotiate on pay, working hours, pensions, leave and overtime pay.

Due to the extra moving parts this year, it may take longer to reach an agreement. This means that talks may run past the usual early April deadline and into “overtime”.

Mediators may also become involved in trying to find a solution. This isn’t always guaranteed to find a solution, though.

This also means a strike could delay an agreement and a pay rise. These are much more common during "main settlements".

Both parties can be forced to a national wage board in such an event. This board will then decide the new terms for wage rises.

When an agreement is struck, whether by the early April deadline or well into May due to strikes, it will also be revealed how much of the pay rise will be negotiated by the smaller, more specific unions and how much has been secured by the national organisation.

For example, say a wage rise of 5.5 percent has been agreed. The agreement may dictate that four percent of this was secured at the “national level” by the main union.

This means it will be down to industry-specific unions to negotiate the remaining 1.5 percent with the industry employer organisation. How much of this proportion of the pay rise is secured will depend on factors such as how profitable a company or industry expects to be in the coming year.

The good news is that pay rises are typically backdated. This means that if the increase was finally agreed upon in June, but the deadline was April, the increase would be backdated from the April.

One final thing to note is that the private sector typically negotiates before the public sector. This means that if you work in the public sector you can expect to wait one or two months longer for your pay rise to be announced and implemented.