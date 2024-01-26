Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Weather warning to affect Oslo buses

Meteorologists have issued a yellow weather warning for snow. Public transport firm Ruter warned that the weather would probably affect public transport and that bus traffic would be affected.

“We expect that it is the bus traffic that will be affected. Allow plenty of time and travel by rail transport such as trams, subways and trains if you can,” Cathrine Myhren-Haugen, communications manager at Ruter, said.

The public transport firm cancelled a handful of departures on Friday morning.

Political scientists believe that the health minister should go

Ingvild Kjerkol’s handling of the plagiarism scandal she has found herself in has actually made the situation worse, and political scientists have said she should resign.

Kjerkol has been accused of plagiarising the work of others in her master’s thesis.

“Kjerkol has plagiarised text, stolen informant data and played down plagiarism in an interview. The case was bad, and the handling has made it even worse. It is, therefore, difficult to see any particular outcome other than departure for her,” Political scientist Svein Tore Marthinsen told Norwegian news site ABC Nyheter.

Former Research and Higher Education Minister Sandra Borch resigned last week after also being accused of plagiarism.

Nord University launched an investigation into the accusations, and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has said that he will stick by the Health Minister for now.

Salmon sees big fall on the Oslo Stock Exchange

Seafood stocks fell on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Thursday after the EU accused some of Norway’s biggest salmon producers of colluding on price-fixing.

Mowi fell 4.34 percent, Salmar fell 2.39 percent and the Grieg Seafood share fell 7.36 percent. The decline occurred after the EU accused six Norwegian salmon companies of breaking the union’s competition rules.

The companies accused faced huge fines if found to have broken the rules.

Oslo Airport is the most punctual in Europe

Norway’s busiest airport, Oslo Gardermoen, has been named the most punctual airport in Europe by Eurocontrol.

Eurocontrol is Europe’s joint body for air traffic. The airport had a punctuality rate of 78 percent in 2023. This was a slight increase in 2022.

“Although in recent days we have had some challenges with our punctuality in very demanding winter weather, Oslo Airport is a well-oiled and efficient machine,” airport director Stine Ramstad said.