Seven of the most unmissable events in Norway in February 2024

Advertisement

Trondheim Calling, Febriary 1st

Central Norway will see a showcase of the best unsigned talent in the country during the Trondheim Calling Festival.

Many local and national acts will be under the spotlight across the city’s various stages during the three-day festival.

More than 90 different concerts will be held across the three-day festival.

Festival passes and day passes are available on the event website.

Bodø 2024 launch, February 3rd

Life above the Arctic Circle in Norway will see an exciting start to the month. On February 3rd, the opening ceremony for Bodø 2024, the European Capital of Culture will be held. The ceremony will be held on a floating stage in the city’s harbour.

The city is the first above the Arctic Circle to be chosen as the European Capital of Culture.

Advertisement

For those who can’t make it to the opening ceremony, it will be broadcast live on NRK.

More than 1,000 cultural events are planned for 2024 in Bodø, meaning there should be something going on in the city in whichever month you manage to visit.

READ MORE: Arctic Norway's European Capital of Culture

Sami Day/ Sami Week

February 6th is Sami Day across all of Norway. Typically, many workshops, exhibitions and showcases of Sami culture and food are planned nationwide. The largest cities and the north will generally host the largest selection of events.

The same week will also see Tromsø celebrate a Sami week. The yearly festival showcases many traditional Sami sports and events. This is in addition to other events like the Sami winter market.

Bergen International Literary Festival, February 7th

Literature from around the globe will be celebrated in Bergen between February 7th and 11th.

The event is characterised by its literary, linguistic, cultural and geographic diversity. Attendees will enjoy events hosted by authors from across Norway and the world.

Advertisement

The festival is being held at the House of Culture in Bergen.

An overview of all the individual events is available on the festival’s website.

Bergen Seafood Festival February 17th

Home to some of the best seafood in the world is Bergen on the west coast.

Events celebrating the city's seafood will be held across the city between February 12th and February 17th. The headline event will be the transformation of Bergen’s famous seafood market into a family-friendly food festival venue on February 17th.

This is certainly one event that foodies in the city won’t want to miss.

Winter Holidays

Kids in Oslo, Akershus, Østfold, Vestfold, Telemark, Agder, Møre and Romsdal, Trøndelag and some parts of Vestland will be off school for the winter holidays between February 19th and February 23rd.

After that, students in Innlandet, Buskerud, Rogaland, parts of Vestland, Nordland, Troms and Finnmark will be off from school the following week.

The winter holidays in Norway are a great time to go on ski and cabin trips. Those who don’t like crowds might want to save any such trips for after the kids return to school, though.

Holmenkollen Ski Festival, February 29th

Thousands will make their way to Oslo’s winter sports mecca at Holmenkollen between February 29th and March 10th.

Both FIS World Cup and ski jumping events will be held at the ski festival, known for its lively atmosphere.

The event is one of the highlights of the winter social calendar in Oslo.