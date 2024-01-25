Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Justice Minister shocked by spate of murders

There have already been seven murder investigations opened this year with a total of ten victims compared to 38 victims in 35 murder cases in all of last year.

“It is shocking that we have already lost so many people to murder by January 24th. Many of them appear to be linked to family violence and partner violence,” Emilie Engher Mehl, Justice Minister, said Wednesday.

She said that her thoughts went to the next of kin of the victims and announced several measures.

A commission would look into the killings of partners, the government would strengthen police investigations into violence, and the government would look to beef up police funding.

Egg shortage could last until Easter

Norway has been hit by a shortage of eggs and milk over the last few weeks. Nortura, responsible for the egg market in Norway, said that the shortage would continue for several weeks.

“We are in the process of gradually solving the supply situation for groceries from the latter half of February,” Notura executive director Kjell S. Rakkenes told business news publication E24.

Ruter’s issues continue on Thursday

After difficult driving conditions on Wednesday, buses in Oslo face some delays and cancellations on Thursday morning.

Several buses contracted by Ruter were damaged due to icy roads on Wednesday and earlier this week.

The shortage affected the 100, 110, 300, 320, 340, 345 and 360 routes.

Advertisement

The metro and trams were running as normal on Thursday morning.

Norway’s Agriculture Minister wants the country to grow more of its own fruit

Geir Pollestad wants the production and consumption of Norwegian vegetables, potatoes, fruit and berries to increase.

“The fruit and vegetable industry has great growth opportunities, and the attention to diet and health means that these are products that the market will probably demand more of,” Pollestad.

A number of producers have put several measures forward to the government, which they believe would lead to greater production.

The producers wanted farmers’ position in the value chain to be strengthened, among other measures.