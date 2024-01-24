Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Four people found dead in a house in Nes

Police confirmed they had opened a murder investigation after four people were found dead in a residential building in Nes.

Police Inspector Grete Metlid said that three people were killed. Among those killed were two women and a child. The alleged perpetrator, an adult, was also found dead in the house.

“There is a familial relationship between those involved, but no partner relationship between the alleged perpetrator and the victims,” Metlid said to Norwegian newspaper VG.

Nes mayor Tove Nyhus said the case was a tragedy for the entire local community.

Bus departures cancelled

Icy roads in several places mean public transport firm Ruter cancelled several departures on Wednesday.

“It is very slippery on the roads in some places in Oslo and Akershus, and this creates challenges for some of our bus traffic,” communications manager Cathrine Myhren-Haugen said in Ruter.

Slippery roads affected Ekeberg, Nordstrand, Lambertseter, Mortensrud, Østensjø, Skullerud, Bøler and Hasle areas.

The delays and cancellations come after the company said that travel should mostly return to normal on Wednesday.

No interest rate cuts in the near future

Interest rates in Norway will remain unchanged for the foreseeable, according to several economists.

The central bank raised the rate towards the end of 2023, signalling a peak in interest rates.

Norway’s interest rate has increased the key policy rate 14 times since 2021, raising the policy rate up from the historic level of zero.

“The central bank is afraid that the krone exchange rate will weaken too much and prolong the inflation problems. This means that Norges Bank will wait until the others make cuts - or at least until they give certain signals about it in advance. It seems very clear that interest rates must go down with the trading partners before they follow suit here at home,” chief economist Marius Gonsholt Hov at Handelsbanken said.

Ukrainians in Norway hit out at new rules

Under new rules, Ukrainians in Norway risk losing their residence permit when returning home.

The change was introduced in December and could see Ukrainian nationals who visit home lose their temporary collective protection rights.

Up to 72,000 Ukrainian refugees have sought protection in Norway since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukrainians can visit home in “very special cases”, according to the new rules.