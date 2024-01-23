Why Norway's King Harald continues to rule out abdication

Advertisement

"I stick by what I've always said, that I swore an oath to the Storting (parliament) and it is for life," said Harald, Europe's oldest monarch, quoted by Norwegian media.

He was speaking at a visit to a Norwegian press centre in Oslo, accompanied by his son Crown Prince Haakon.

The king, who has been on the throne for 33 years, will turn 87 on February 21st.

His mounting health issues and advanced age have led commentators to speculate about the possibility that Harald may follow in the footsteps of his 83-year-old distant cousin Margrethe.

After repeatedly insisting that she would never step down, Margrethe stunned Danes when she announced in her New Year's Eve address that she would abdicate in favour of her eldest son Frederik.

Harald, who walks with crutches, has in recent years undergone heart surgery and been hospitalised for respiratory issues and infections.

King Harald -- like Margrethe -- has repeatedly insisted that he will never abdicate. In previous comments he has also referred to the oath sworn to parliament.



"I have taken an oath to the Storting [Norway's parliament], which I believe will last for life. It's that simple," he told Dagens Næringsliv back in 2019.

He has previously pointed to his own father, King Olav. When he, Olav, became seriously ill he didn't abdicate, even if Harald had taken over the royal duties. Olav remained king until his death in 1991.

Advertisement

In an interview with Dagens Næringsliv he said that it was tradition in Norway for the king to "hold on until the bitter end", even in the event that the Crown Prince becomes regent.

Despite all the talk of abdication in light of Margrethe's decision to step down, there isn't much pressure on Harald to pass over his title to his son due to Harald's popularity.