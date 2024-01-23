Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Bus services in Oslo area affected by slippery roads

On Tuesday morning, public transport in Oslo and Akershus was expected to experience some issues, according to a report from Ruter. However, most services were unaffected.

Slippery road conditions from the previous day have resulted in bus shortages, leading to cancellations and delays in some departures.

The affected lines on Tuesday morning include:

Route 81: Partial suspension between Ødegården and Trygve Strømbergs vei due to challenging conditions in Valhallveien.

Partial suspension between Ødegården and Trygve Strømbergs vei due to challenging conditions in Valhallveien. Route 315 and 430: Partial cancellations.

Partial cancellations. Several individual departures: On lines 73, 73X, 77, 77X, 79, 81, and 100 have been cancelled due to a lack of available buses.

However, it's important to note that the subway and tram services in the area are running as usual.

Plagiarism allegations continue to surround health minister

Eight new instances of text similarity have been discovered in Norway's Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol's 2021 master's thesis, Norwegian newspaper VG has reported.

The discovery includes sentences bearing similarities to other academic works, along with insufficient source references.

Amid this controversy, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre expressed his continued confidence in Kjerkol and announced that Nord University would take charge of the ongoing investigation.

The first allegations of plagiarism emerged over the weekend when various media outlets, including the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), pointed out resemblances between Kjerkol's master's thesis and other academic works.

The Minister of Health denied any wrongdoing, attributing the similarities to an editing error that led to duplicated content without proper referencing.

Mountain pass closures continue to disrupt travel in southern Norway

Southern Norway faced disruption as several mountain passes were closed on Tuesday morning due to adverse weather conditions.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has provided updates on the status of these closures at 7.25am:

E6 Dovrefjell: This mountain pass is currently closed due to bad weather. Officials estimated it would reopen around 9.30am, but this timing is subject to change.

This mountain pass is currently closed due to bad weather. Officials estimated it would reopen around 9.30am, but this timing is subject to change. E134 Haukelifjell: The estimated reopening time for this pass was 9am.

The estimated reopening time for this pass was 9am. County Road 50 - Hol-Aurland: Closed between the Berdalstunnel and Myrland due to storms and landslide risks, with an expected reopening time of 2.30 pm.

Closed between the Berdalstunnel and Myrland due to storms and landslide risks, with an expected reopening time of 2.30 pm. Highway 7 - Hardangervidda: The reopening time for this pass remains uncertain, with a reassessment scheduled for 12pm.

The reopening time for this pass remains uncertain, with a reassessment scheduled for 12pm. Highway 15 - Strynefjellet: Expected to reopen at 3pm.

Expected to reopen at 3pm. National Highway 52 - Hemsedalsfjellet: Convoy driving has been implemented to manage travel on this route.

Travellers in the region are advised to stay updated on the latest information regarding these closures and to exercise caution when planning their journeys.

King of Denmark plans first foreign trip to Norway and Sweden

The King of Denmark, Frederik X, is preparing for his inaugural overseas visit, with Norway and Sweden as the chosen destinations.

This tradition, observed in Denmark, entails a new monarch and their spouse embarking on travel activities with visits to neighbouring nations.

The specific date of the royal visit to Norway and Sweden, along with program details, remains undisclosed for the moment.

King Frederik ascended to the throne of Denmark on January 14th, succeeding his mother, Queen Margrethe, who abdicated.