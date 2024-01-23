Americans in Norway: How does US citizenship-based taxation impact you?
The United States operates citizenship-based taxation, which can have serious consequences for Americans living abroad. Tell us how you are affected and what advice you have for fellow Americans in Norway.
You might have lived outside the US for years, even decades, but that doesn't mean that you escape the clutches of the IRS.
Citizenship-based taxation, coupled with the US' FATCA legislation, can have a serious impact on Americans in Norway, affecting everything from completing tax declarations, the type of investments you can make and even whether you can open a bank account.
As Norway, also almost uniquely, taxes global wealth, becoming a resident in Norway can bring unpleasant surprises.
The Local would like to hear from American readers in Italy about their experiences with citizenship-based taxation and FATCA and what - if any - problems it creates for you. Plus we'd like to get your advice for other Americans.
Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. (If the pop-up doesn't work, press here).
