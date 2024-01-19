Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Greenpeace beat Norwegian state in court

A Norwegian court Thursday sided with environmental groups and declared the licences for three oil drilling projects to be invalid, including one that is already operating.

The Scandinavian branch of Greenpeace and the Natur og Ungdom organisation had sued the Norwegian government in June 2023, arguing that its approval of drilling at the Tyrving, Breidablikk and Yggdrasil offshore sites hadn’t been preceded by proper environmental impact studies.

The Oslo court agreed with the NGOs, and blocked the government from taking any decisions about the projects until a definitive ruling on the validity of the licences.

Norway’s Ministry of Energy said it was considering an appeal against a decision.

Public transport issues continue

Friday morning saw cancelled departures and delays on Oslo’s public transport network following a snowstorm on Wednesday.

Bus lines 70, 24 and 23 were affected. Meanwhile, subway line 1 between Stortinget and Holmenkollen was closed. Subway line 3 had some issues, and tram lines 11, 12 and 19 were affected by cancellations.

Commuters in Bergen have also been warned of delays and cancellations.

“We have received fairly clear signals that Friday’s weather will be worse than it was on Thursday. It will create challenges in public transport,” Øyvind Strømmen, a press officer for public transport firm Skyss, told Bergens Tidende.

Difficult driving conditions in several places

Avalanches have closed mountain passes in Rogaland and Agder. Difficult driving conditions have also been reported in Rogaland.

Snow and slush have been reported on roads in the county, even on the main roads.

National Highway 7 over Hardangervidda has been closed due to storms.

Norwegian-Swedish astronaut reaches space

The Norwegian-Swedish astronaut Marcus Wandt became the first person with Norwegian citizenship to go into space during his mission to the International Space Station.

“I had high expectations, but not such a strong feeling of acceleration and speed,” Wandt said in a short video documenting his journey.