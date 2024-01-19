Lufthansa Group announces new routes from Norway

Advertisement

Lufthansa will start offering direct flights between Trondheim and Munich starting April 28th, 2024, the airline announced.

The new route will operate twice weekly, and the airline said it will expand the number of other popular routes during the summer.

Flights between Munich and Bergen will increase frequently from one departure a week to six.

Departures between Frankfurt and Bergen will increase to 18 flights per week, and the airline said the there will be four flights per day between Oslo and Munich.

SWISS, owned by the Lufthansa group, would also launch an Oslo-Geneva route in April. The new route would offer an alternative to the existing SAS flight between the two cities.

Discover Airlines will fly from Frankfurt to Harstad/Narvik from mid-May, linking Germany and the Lofoten Archipelago.

In the winter, it will launch its Frankfurt to Alta route, linking the German city with the far north of Norway.

Edelweiss will also launch a Zurich flight to Harstad and Narvik in early June.