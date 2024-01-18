Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

The number of Norwegians who use snus daily has doubled

Over the last ten years, the number of Norwegians who use snus daily has doubled while the number of those who smoke has halved.

Snus are tobacco pouches that one puts under one’s lip and are traditional to the Nordics, but they have also seen an explosion in popularity elsewhere.

According to Statistics Norway, 16 percent of the population uses snus daily while around seven percent smoke.

Warnings of travel disruption in western Norway

If the weather in western Norway ends up matching what is forecast, then there could be major disruptions to travel in the region.

The traffic centre for western Norway has told people to stay off the roads if the forecasted weather strikes today. A yellow warning for snow is in place.

“It is mainly the case that the main roads are fine, while there is a little more snow on the side roads. If the weather forecast is correct, there will be major delays and problems throughout the day. Those who drive must calculate their time and drive according to the conditions,” traffic operator Andreas Herland told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

Bergen airport has warned that it would probably close the runway at various intervals to clear snow.

“This is a day where there will probably be stoppages throughout the day. At the same time, there will be flights. We are well prepared,” operations manager Øystein Skaar told Bergens Tidende.

Travel disruption continues in the east but is expected to ease

Delays and disruption persisted in eastern Norway on Thursday morning after snowy weather on Wednesday.

“We have worked throughout the night and are still working to remove the snow. All the trains will have the opportunity to run, but there will be some delays and adjustments today as well,” Bane Nor press officer Mari Rjaanes told NTB on Thursday morning.

Travellers have been asked to follow traffic reports and messages from the various train companies.

Advertisement

Ruter has also asked travellers to allow plenty of time. Most metro trains and trams should run, although with some exceptions. There is a bus replacement in place for a section of metro line 1. Some departures have also been cancelled due to a lack of carriages.

Several bus lines are also affected by delays and cancellations.

The government doubles the target for local food production

The government has doubled public spending on local food production. The government had intended to invest 10 billion kroner before 2025.

Instead, the government will spend 25 billion kroner by 2035 to boost local food production after it met its initial target.