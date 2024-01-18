How Norway’s working holiday visa rules work in 2024

Advertisement

Norway is an attractive destination for both travellers and job seekers.

However, visits to Norway are typically restricted to 90 out of 180 days for most visitors, and the work permit rules are very strict for those who don’t benefit from the Freedom of Movement that applies to nationals from the EU and EEA.

Work permit applicants require applicants to get a specific job that matches their qualifications, and those on holiday visas are typically unable to work during their visit.

Luckily for some, Norway offers a working holiday visa option. Young adults from Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Argentina can obtain a working holiday visa to come to Norway.

Some other nationals may also be eligible to secure a longer-term visa to visit Norway. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) keeps an overview of all the non-holiday visas it offers on its website.

How does Norway’s working holiday visa work?

Generally, the applicant will need to be under a certain age, take out health insurance, be unlikely to fall sick during their stay, have savings or a job offer, and not work for the same employer for too long.

Nationals from Canada will need to be still residing in the country, and be over 18 but younger than 36. They will need to sign a declaration that they will take out full medical insurance and full hospital insurance.

Their work activities will need to fall under one of several categories. They can move for work experience, and to increase their knowledge of the Norwegian language and Norwegian society and culture.

They can move to complete part of their studies in Norway. They can also be seconded to a Norwegian company.

Canadian students who wish to work in Norway during a holiday can receive a working holiday visa.

Tourists who wish to work during their trip are also eligible.

Applicants must have enough money to live on for the first three months of their trip. This amounts to 37,611 kroner or a concrete job offer.

Those granted the tourist visa can not work for the same employer for more than six months and can only be granted a permit of up to one year. The visa can be extended for an additional year. Family members cannot apply for a family immigration permit to live with you in Norway.

Those from New Zealand will need to be aged between 18 and 31. The savings and health insurance rules are the same as for Canadian nationals.

There are fewer specifics for the scenarios in which a national from New Zealand is granted a working holiday visa permit. Still, they will be restricted to a maximum stint of six months with the same employer.

However, New Zealanders can only visit Norway for a maximum of one year on a working holiday visa.

Australians need to be older than 18 but younger than 31. Unlike New Zealanders, they can spend two years in Norway on a working holiday visa. Permits are granted for up to a year at a time.

The health rules are slightly different to those of other nations. Instead, the rules outline that “You must be in good health. This means that it must not be likely that you will need to be hospitalised while you are in Norway.”

The rules for having savings or a job offer are the same, though.

Japanese citizens under 31 can move to Norway for up to a year. They cannot work for the same employer for longer than six months. They are subject to the savings requirements that other nationals are subjected to.

They must take out full medical insurance and be in “good health”.

Argentinians must be under 31 and currently reside in Argentina. They will need to take out medical insurance and have savings or a job offer. They will be unable to work for the same employer for longer than six months.

All applicants will be required to pay a fee to apply.