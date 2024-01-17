Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Norway grants oil licenses

Norway, Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas, announced Tuesday that it had awarded 62 new oil and gas exploration licences, angering environmental groups.

The batch, divided between the North Sea (29), the Norwegian Sea (25) and the Barents Sea (8), is the largest awarded by the Scandinavian country in four years in so-called "mature" areas -- meaning areas where there is already widespread production.

For instance, in 2022, only 47 licences were granted, according to authorities.

"This is important for both employment and value creation, as well as for facilitating Norway's role as a stable energy supplier to Europe," Minister of Energy Terje Aasland said in a statement.

Norway supplanted Russia as Europe's main provider of natural gas following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

The announcement sparked the ire of environmental groups.

Heavy snowfall causes travel issues in southern and eastern Norway

Poor visibility and slippery roads have been reported over much of south and eastern Norway on Wednesday morning due to heavy snowfall.

Buses in several towns were completely cancelled on Wednesday. All buses are cancelled in Larvik, Sandefjord, Tønsberg, Færder and Horten.

Buses in a number of places also face delays.

Vy cancelled several rush hour departures on the Vestfold and Østfold lines. Issues have also been reported with Oslo's T-bane.

The Sørlands line also faces significant delays and cancellations.

Several accidents have also been reported on the E18 highway. Drivers have had to make stops on the road to remove snow.

An orange warning for snow has been issued, and as much as 25-35 centimetres of snow are forecasted over the next 24 hours.

The government invests two billion in defence

Norway's government has set aside 2 billion kroner to increase production capacity in the Norwegian defence industry.

"The war in Ukraine has created a situation where there is a need for large quantities of ammunition. The government is therefore contributing with powerful measures so that the Norwegian defence industry can produce more," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said in a press release.

More than a billion will go to projects at the arms manufacturer Nammo.

First Norwegian to go to space

On Wednesday, Astronaut Marcus Wandt, who holds both Norwegian and Swedish citizenship, will become the first Norwegian in space.

"I'm really looking forward to it. There is a tension, but it is positive. When you have prepared something for a long time, and very intensively, you know that 'now is the time'," he told public broadcaster NRK.

He will be one of four astronauts on a mission with the company Axiom Space and the first astronaut from ESA (European Space Agency) on a commercial mission.

Wandt has previously worked as a fighter pilot in the Swedish Air Force, as a test pilot, and as head of flight operations at Saab.