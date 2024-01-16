Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Billions in potential fines for Norwegian supermarkets

In December 2020, the Norwegian Competition Authority announced it was considering a total of 21 billion kroner in fines for supermarket giants Norgesgruppen, Rema 1000, and Coop.

The fines were considered due to alleged price collusion, and the authority asserted that it likely resulted in higher food prices for consumers in Norway.

The fines under consideration for Rema 1000 alone have soared by an additional 2 billion kroner, business newspaper E24 reported.

The supermarket chains have disputed the Competition Authority's allegations and clarified that they would not hesitate to take the matter to court if the authority upheld its decision.

The Norwegian Competition Authority is expected to make its final decision known very soon.

Yellow danger warning for heavy snow in parts of eastern Norway

A yellow danger warning was announced for the coastal regions of eastern Norway on Tuesday.

These areas are expected to see intensified snowfall and strong winds, potentially leading to disruptions along the coast. Snowdrifts are also expected in several locations.

To cope with the challenging conditions, road traffic operators have advised commuters to allocate extra time for transportation and driving and to remain vigilant.

The weather service yr.no emphasised the importance of equipping vehicles with appropriate tires.

Oslo police detain two foreign nationals in connection with 21,000 SMS fraud attempts

On Monday, the Oslo police district detained two people believed to be responsible for approximately 21,000 SMS fraud attempts.

Both suspects are foreign nationals and have been placed in custody for four weeks.

One of the accused has admitted to the criminal charges brought against them. Authorities are still working to uncover the full extent of the fraud scheme.

Unio negotiator advocates for 5.5 percent salary increase in upcoming wage talks

Unio, the second-largest confederation in Norway with approximately 400,000 members, has said it will push for strong wage increases this year.

Klemet Rønning-Aaby, the negotiation leader for Unio, has said the confederation would push for a substantial salary increase of at least 5.5 percent in this year's wage settlement.

With inflation for 2024 forecasted to be 4.5 percent, Rønning-Aaby emphasised the need for a 5.5 percent wage rise to ensure noticeable real wage growth, as reported by Utdanningsnytt.

A real wage increase is when pay increases outpace inflation, enabling people to afford more with their earnings. Rønning-Aaby said that employers must contribute by providing favorable staffing levels and improved pay and working conditions.