Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Unibuss's new electric buses facing challenges in winter conditions

Unibuss, the bus company contracted to supply Ruter, has faced unexpected challenges with its new electric buses during cold weather.

Issues with the buses have caused disruptions for commuters in and around Oslo in recent weeks due to their decreased range in cold weather.

Unibuss has acknowledged that the electric buses are underperforming compared to their initial expectations.

Henrik Anderberg, the technical director at Unibuss, told the newspaper Aftenposten that they have encountered issues with its electric bus models from both Solaris (a Spanish-owned company) and Man (a German manufacturer).

Slippery roads in eastern Norway

The Norwegian Road Traffic Centre has issued a warning for slippery road conditions in eastern Norway after heavy snowfall in the region.

Plough trucks have worked to clear the roads throughout the night. Despite their efforts, the E16 at Nes had to be closed due to a head-on collision on Monday morning.

Fortunately, both drivers involved in the collision were conscious despite extensive material damage to their vehicles.

Traffic operator Tilia K. Mathre said it was important for drivers to adapt their driving speed to the road conditions.

It is expected to take some time before all roads are completely cleared and safe for travel.

Decline in number of wealthy people relocating to Norway

In 2022 and 2023, Norway saw a significant increase in the number of wealthy Norwegians choosing to move abroad, while very few have opted to return to the country.

This marks a notable shift from the previous trend, where there was a more balanced exchange of affluent people between Norway and other nations.

According to a report by the newspaper E24, from 2011 to 2021, an average of five super-rich Norwegians (those with a net worth exceeding 100 million kroner) emigrated annually, while an average of seven super-rich people moved to Norway each year.

However, in the past two years, the situation has changed.

On average, 44 super-rich people have left Norway annually in 2022 and 2023, whereas only three super-rich individuals have relocated to Norway in each of these years, as reported by E24.

American man detained at Gardermoen Airport with illegal firearms

An American in his 40s man was detained at Gardermoen Airport in Oslo after arriving with illegal firearms in his 250 kilograms of luggage.

Upon inspection, Norwegian authorities discovered a troubling assortment of items within his 17 parcels, including illegal firearms and a notebook containing the names and addresses of multiple members of the royal family.

The man had previously visited Norway and encountered legal issues in 2021, involving incidents at the castle and Skaugum, as reported by the newspaper VG. He was expelled from the country following his previous run in with the law.

The man has been placed in police custody for four weeks, while the authorities seek his deportation from Norway.