How to get a faster decision on your Norwegian residence application

Moving to Norway and applying for residency are key to starting your life in the Scandinavian country.

However, for many people – especially those who have experienced bureaucratic and administrative issues in the past – navigating the application process can seem challenging.

If you fall into this category, you might also worry that the process will drag on in a seemingly indefinite number of administrative hurdles.

Fear not – there are strategies and things you can do to speed up the residency decision-making process and make your transition to Norway smoother.

The various types of residence permits in Norway

Norway offers various residence permit types, each designed for specific purposes. Before you begin your application, it's essential to understand which category applies to your situation.

Common permit types include those for family immigration (for people moving to Norway to be with a long-term partner, spouse, fiancé, parents, or children), work and study permits, visitor visas, and permanent residence and citizenship (if you're looking to stay in the country long-term).

Not everyone is required to undergo the same procedures, as there are several exemptions in place (for example, European Union and European Economic Area nationals can relocate to Norway under the Freedom of Movement rules, facilitating a straightforward registration process with the authorities and eliminating the need for specific fees).

The type of permit can also affect the length of your waiting time. Typically, work and education permits have a shorter waiting time than the family immigration permit.

Some factors also mean that applications submitted outside of Norway, such as at foreign embassies, can take longer. This may be due to there being more details to investigate

Additionally, applicants from a number of countries are subject to compulsory immigration interviews.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) offers a rough guide to waiting times depending on where you are from, your application type, and where you submitted your documents. The waiting time can change, and the actual time it takes can exceed the waiting time.

Missteps to avoid in the application process

The official recommendations that you can find on the UDI website highlight the importance of handing over complete documentation and personal information, so double-check all the information to avoid any unnecessary delays caused by errors or inconsistencies.

Mistakes and incomplete applications can lead to additional processing time and possible requests for clarification from the UDI.

Furthermore, if you regularly check the progress of your application through the UDI's online portal, you'll be able to promptly pick up on any requests for additional information or documents.

Lastly, know that many residence permit applications in Norway can be submitted online, which is typically faster and more efficient than traditional paper applications.

The UDI's online portal simplifies the submission process, reduces paperwork, and allows easier tracking of your application's status.

Tips for a swifter application decision

The most important thing to do if you want to speed up the decision on your Norwegian residence application is, generally speaking, to have all the required documents ready, UDI press officer Gustav Try told The Local.

"We process many different kinds of residence applications, so… it will depend on what the person applies for, what the basis for the application is and whether the person comes from a country with reliable public records and credible documents or not.

"But in general, the most important thing when applying is to make sure to hand in all required documents to the police or the embassy," Try said.

The UDI press officer also shared insights on what the Directorate of Immigration considers "red flags" in the process.

"The most typical example of a "red flag"… is when the applicant provides false information or forged documents," he said.

Try also recommended that all residence applicants consult the UDI's documentation checklist, available on the authority's webpage.